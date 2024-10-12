Kamala Harris’s Univision Town Hall Was a Flop, Disaster, Washout

Kamala Harris’s Univision town hall was a disaster. As president, she’d be a catastrophe.

Harris used a teleprompter to answer questions at a Univision town hall. She gave her usual practiced non-answers and failed to enlighten a single soul. It isn’t very likely that she fooled anyone. However, she treated them as if they were stupid.

The poor man in the first clip waited two years to get medical care for a bad knee. He ended up going to Mexico for a specialist and received care in 45 minutes. He asked her what she would do to improve the medical system.

Kamala said; “Look, I come from the middle class. My mother was a working woman who raised me and my sister. My mother was able to finally, she saved up to be able to afford to buy a home by the time I was a teenager. I know everyone has ambition, works hard, and has aspirations but doesn’t necessarily have all the resources that other people have.”

That’s her answer. No one gives a hoot about her middle-class upbringing. How does that help the man with the bad knee? He works for the Navy. Is this VA care, and if so, what is she going to do about it?

You’ve probably seen this next clip. As Kamala answered a question, an audience member was seen mouthing her exact words as she said them. It wasn’t on the teleprompter. She was reciting the script from one of her advertisements.

“…knowing that, unlike my opponent who got handed four hundred million dollars on a silver tray and filed for bankruptcy six times.”

Kamala thinks they’re stupid, or maybe it’s just that she is. She faked a Latino accent, and I would expect nothing less. I am pretty sure it didn’t work.

Comments afterward weren’t flattering. In fact, it looks like no one fell for her spiel.

The race is probably much closer than anyone realizes. It would be great if we could see the internal polling.


