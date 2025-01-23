Thousands of Military to Head for the Border – Armed

Donald Trump ordered thousands of additional 10,000 active duty US troops to the southern US border.

According to officials familiar with the matter, President Donald Trump mandated that the US military step up its presence there. The report comes via CNN.

There are already roughly 2,200 active duty forces at the border. This is part of the Joint Task Force-North, US Northern Command’s border mission based out of El Paso, Texas. They are there to support US Customs and Border Protection’s work.

In an initial wave, one thousand National Guard and 500 Marines are heading for the border. They are coming with weapons.

“First operations for them should commence within the next 24-48 hours. They’re moving right now as we sit here,” a senior military official told reporters on Wednesday.

Acting Secretary of Defense Robert Salesses said he directed the Defense Department to “begin augmenting its forces at the southwest border” with 1,500 ground personnel “as well as helicopters with associated crews, and intelligence analysts to support increased detection and monitoring efforts.”

The Migrants Are Going Home

Salesses also confirmed CNN’s earlier reporting that US Transportation Command had been instructed to prepare to use US military assets. This includes military aircraft for migrant repatriation flights.

The senior military official said four total aircraft — two C-17s and two C-130s — are being sent to San Diego and El Paso to support repatriation flights. The aircrews for those aircraft are not included in the 1,500 ground troops being sent.

“[T]he Department will provide military airlift to support DHS deportation flights of more than five thousand illegal aliens from the San Diego, California, and El Paso, Texas, sectors detained by Customs and Border Protection,” Salesses said in a statement. “DHS will provide inflight law enforcement, and the State Department will obtain the requisite diplomatic clearances and provide host-nation notification.”

“This is just the beginning,” Salesses added.

The media, Democrats, and the Mexican President are making noise. But they no longer have much of an effect. The lawsuits will come soon, and the leftist judges will betray the nation, but they won’t. win this time.

Caravans of young Chinese and Middle Eastern men are coming through unchecked. They are among the many of our enemies who are exploiting the open border.

They’ve been coming in for years.

America is in SERIOUS TROUBLE 120,000 Chinese People’s Liberation Army Ground Force are in America RIGHT NOW J.J. Carrell, Former US Border Deputy Patrol Agent speaks on the Chinese Illegal Migrants That Have ALREADY ENTERED America “Military analysts have already determined… pic.twitter.com/WQpIqfhWLj — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 13, 2024

46,000 Military Aged Males don’t Leave China without the Coordination and Approval of the Chinese Government — “It Scares the Hell out of me” What does your gut instinct say about China? Friend or Foe?

—— (Me) Honestly, I’ve been back and forth.. but my gut tells me for. •… pic.twitter.com/Mlo6EgWQJV — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) December 19, 2024

