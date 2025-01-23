State Department Bans All But US Flags on Government Buildings

Pride and Black Lives Matter flags are banned on all State Department and American buildings around the globe. Yes!

The order comes from his State Department, banning Pride and Black Lives Matter flags.

“Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content,” according to the Washington Free Beacon, which obtained the text.

The 2021 “Old Glory Only Act,” to ban any flags other than the U.S. flag, failed to pass. Right now, we don’t need it.

Who can forget the past administration’s DEI trainers telling captive audiences that the US flag represents hate, extremism, and racism? These people are traitors.

Who can forget when the FBI said the Betsy Ross flag was a domestic terrorism symbol, along with the Union Jack?

Secretary of State Tony Blinken encouraged every U.S. embassy and diplomatic mission to honor the radical Marxist Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement on May 25. It is the anniversary of career criminal George Floyd’s death.

Biden’s disrespect of the US flag

Pan-African communist flag in Congress.

The NY Times redesigned the US flag for us because they hate us.

