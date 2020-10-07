Thousands of NJ voters receive incorrect ballots

Thousands of New Jersey voters received wrong ballots in the mail. Nearly 7,000 Teaneck, New Jersey, residents were sent the wrong ballots on Monday, leaving some confused and angered as city officials attempted to remedy the issue, according to NorthJersey.com.

Bergen County Clerk John Hogan said the company that prints them made the error of incorrect congressional districts. Voters who are affected will get new ones in a few days so they’ll have two ballots.

The state has had several issues, including allegations of voter fraud in Patterson in May and the rejection of 40,000 ballots for various reasons in the July primary.

Thousands of ballots have been found in dumps in Pennsylvania, California, Virginia, and New York sent out 100,000 ballots that were incorrect and then sent the affected voters double ballots.

But don’t worry mail-in voting is safe and secure. All the Democrats say it is.