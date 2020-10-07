Condescending celebrities strip down to teach us how to vote by mail

Childish celebrities are appearing naked – partly – to teach all of us morons how to handle a mail-in ballot. They are so condescending as they talk to voters as if they were children.
Democrats decided this major election was a great time to make a major change in how we vote. And they chose the most easily corrupted mode of voting. No advanced country allows this type of voting. But these dupes of the left will go along with anything the left wants.
Watch:
Celebs including @SarahKSilverman, @TiffanyHaddish, and @chrisrock are stripping down to bring attention to naked ballots and encourage voters to follow vote-by-mail instructions (via @representus) pic.twitter.com/VMr3LVY2C7
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 7, 2020
Take this one down first! This sign hurt more people than Trump did, ask Weinstein! pic.twitter.com/g7gL180lUR
— Steven VB 🦅🇺🇸🦅 (@vbislands) October 6, 2020
I don’t think its going to turn out the way you may want
It makes the Trump hot-mic tape to be describing reality and truth. It also suggests Hollywood complaints with the “me-too” is unwarranted. They are quite willing to use their bodies for some type of gain, whether money (films) or politics. Those who are “normal” people left that cesspool early.
Who are these people? I’ve heard of Chris Rock and Silverman is always on some mad at God blather that grew stale ages ago.
Taking advice from people who read lines written by other people is like taking climate or political advice from a teenage girl or sportsballer.
No thanks and keep your laundry on because that is not for sharing.