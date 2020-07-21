Thousands, terrorists & Moms confront feds in Portland as ‘protest’ devolves into a riot

President Trump plans to send a federal force of 150 agents to Chicago to quell the violence in response to requests from the police union and an alderman. Agents are already in Portland and they clashed last night during the 54th day of riots, arson, looting, property destruction, and attacks on the police.

gents in Portlan are guarding federal buildings. There was a confrontation last night. About two thousand confronted the agents because they want them gone. However, they would leave if the federal buildings were left alone but these terrorists choose to go to the buildings and engage with agents.

Most of the video put online is by antifa and BLM so it’s carefully doctored.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is an unAmerican as they come but she’s calling the administration unAmerican. She tweeted: What happened in Portland was a complete violation of human rights. Make no mistake: deploying federal officers in unmarked cars and arresting people without an explanation are actions of a dictator. These actions are un-American in every way.

So, just let this continue?

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, after 54 days of violence and destruction by domestic terrorist communists says Portland is not out of control.

Watch:

It devolved into a riot. Moms showed up because they don’t believe federal officers should be in Portland.

Apparently four “moms” were arrested at the Portland riot overnight. pic.twitter.com/SyVnBLC6Ci — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

The protest crowds in Portland continue to grow in response to the arrival of the feds. There are probably about 2,000 people here right now in front of the Justice Center, with moms in yellow lined up in front, stretching across a whole block. pic.twitter.com/oCuO7Lx7pP — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

“FED GOONS OUT OF PDX” is now projected on the Justice Center pic.twitter.com/DkpyIb8Y7U — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

‘Moms’ are leading a march, saying “F—K the police.” Isn’t that something to be proud of and tell your children about. There is something wrong with these people — they were raised by wolves perhaps.

As protesters kicked the wooden facade of the federal courthouse, one of the people inside opened a small window and dropped the first tear gas canister of the night. pic.twitter.com/uaSXa40kKy — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

The feds came rushing out aggressively. Throwing people to the ground, tear gas, firing less-lethals. One ran at me and punched me in the head, knocked me to the ground. I’m ok. pic.twitter.com/3fZ8VzzPwh — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

The mainstream media is getting its narrative about the Portland riots based on biased journalists who explicitly support the acts of terrorism happening there. pic.twitter.com/FBxSAXRIFU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2020

People attempted to break into Federal Courthouse and lit fires downtown https://t.co/wcbqNfOuHq pic.twitter.com/iw5LmDqZxN — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 21, 2020