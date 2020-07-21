Senator Cotton vilified online for saying feds have to step in

Senator Tom Cotton is trending on Twitter. The Democrats are torching him for the comments he made on Fox & Friends. Basically, he said the federal government cannot allow anarchists and insurrectionists to destroy federal courthouses, federal buildings, or other federal property.

That makes sense to me, but not to the communist Democrats online.

Watch the clip and you decide if he’s a “dumbass:”

Remarkable what a nonsensical dumbass Tom Cotton is. Future of the gop. (Present also but you know what I mean.) https://t.co/Dq58OGXBFY — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 21, 2020

They twist reality with semantics:

Did Tom Cotton just call the Portland Moms anarchists and insurrectionists? pic.twitter.com/Za8d1ZH1KC — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) July 21, 2020

Tom Cotton has given up on war with China and now wants to go to war with Portland. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 21, 2020

Tom Cotton just compared protesters in Portland to Confederate insurrectionists. Not only is he an asshole

BUT he runs like one too!

Poor running form, bad hips,

knees are turning in. I have an endless amount of running knowledge I dole out on special occasions.#KidVicious pic.twitter.com/SJyYWEefnv — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) July 21, 2020

There are thousands of these, calling him names, lodging personal attacks, threats. Just another day in the Twitter sewer. Unfortunately, people are getting their news from this platform, and with the doctored antifa and BLM videos, they are fed lies. The media also backs the rioters as do the politicians in charge.

Watch far-far-left Rep. Blumenauer say Portland is not out of control.