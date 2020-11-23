Thousands took to the streets as Newsom puts 95% of Californians in the purple tier

Thousands of people across California took to the streets over the weekend. They intentionally violated Governor Gavin Newsom’s 10 p.m. curfew. Newsom seems to think the virus comes out after 10 pm.

There were protests in 16 cities as citizens railed against what they call tyrannical and government overreach.

“Governor Newsom’s sweeping edicts by moving 95 percent of California to purple tier and a curfew is an abuse of power,” Syndie Ly, who helped organize the protest and was on the ground in San Clemente, told Breitbart News. “We are all responsible adults so we can make our individual choices.”

“This is tyrannical and government overreach on behalf of Gavin Newsom and other Democrat governors. The American people, as well as citizens of other countries, need to stand up against this,” Nancy Vu-Kerr, who took part in the Huntington Beach protest, told Breitbart News. “Our freedoms are truly at risk and all we need to do is look at the history of my mother country of Vietnam, and other countries of Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, and others.”

Gov. Newsom said curfews are necessary to fight the China Virus.

What science backs that up?

They waved MAGA flags and set fire to face masks in Orange County in protest against California’s month-long 10 pm-5 am curfew.

The curfew applies to 41 of the state’s 58 counties that are in the ‘purple’ tier, the most restrictive of four state tiers allowing various stages of economic reopening.

Protesters marched across Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, while others in San Clemente burned face masks. They still have Republicans there.

Tesla factory workers in the state will be exempt from new restrictions because they are considered essential after CEO Elon Musk feuded with authorities over an earlier shutdown.

It’s good to see that some in California have had enough. There was a huge protest of Newsom’s 10pm curfew at 10:01 in Huntington Beach. https://t.co/emhARF0dRH — Joe (@JoeKennewick) November 22, 2020

Push Back in CA! ‘Curfew Breakers’ Protest In Huntington Beach California pic.twitter.com/wBbxb0ER91 — Nashville Tea Party (@NashvilleTea) November 22, 2020