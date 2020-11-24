Report MI worker was told to falsify thousands of absentee ballots

A Wayne County, Michigan election worker filed a sworn affidavit stating she was told to “falsify” thousands of absentee ballots for Joe Biden, according to a report by John Solomon.

This is some of what the whistleblower said:

“I processed absentee ballot packages to be sent to voters while I worked at the election headquarters in September 2020 along with 70-80 other poll workers. I was instructed by my supervisor to adjust the mailing date of these absentee ballot packages to be dated earlier than they were actually sent. The supervisor was making announcements for all workers to engage in this practice.”

“I was specifically instructed by my supervisor not to ask for a driver’s license or any photo I.D. when a person was trying to vote.”

“I directly observed, on a daily basis, City of Detroit election workers and employees coaching and trying to coach voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat party. I witnessed these workers and employees encouraging voters to do a straight Democrat ballot.”

“I was instructed not to validate any ballots and not to look for any deficiencies in the ballots. I was instructed not to look at any of the signatures.. and I was instructed not to compare the signature on the absentee ballot with the signature on file.”

Watch:

Wayne County, MI

“I worked at the election headquarter along with 70-80 other poll workers. I was instructed by my supervisor to adjust the mailing date of..ballots..to be dated earlier than they were actually sent. The supervisor was making..all workers engage in this practice.” pic.twitter.com/rTdr9NgjzP — Miss Michigan (@correctthemedia) November 23, 2020