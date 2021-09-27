Thousands will be suspended today as NYS Gov Hochul thanks God

















New York state plans to fire medical and nursing home workers who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and those who have refused are suspended as of today. In one month, if they do not comply, they will be fired.

At Stonybrook University Hospital at 5 pm today any staff member who filed for a religious exemption will be placed on administrative leave if they don’t get vaccinated. They will be on leave until 10/12 when a federal judge hears the State’s case and makes a ruling. If the ruling is in favor of the mandate the staff will have 30 days starting 9/27 to comply and get vaccinated or be terminated.

Any staff who has not been vaccinated and did not request an exemption, depending on what union they are in will also be placed on administrative leave for 1 month to comply. After 1 month they will also be terminated.

This is the warning the hospital sent to all staff.

THE REAL VICTIMS

As much as this is terrible for the 1100 people at Stonybrook who are refusing the shot, it is the public who will suffer the most.

It is the sick who will suffer. Many are going to, unfortunately, die from lack of staff. The ER will cease to function. As will all the hospitals across New York State, including nursing homes, home health aides, and psychiatric hospitals. They are all going to experience the same manufactured crisis.

Remember this if your family member dies from a heart attack, misses the window for TPA after a stroke, gets into a car accident, and so on. It was the unelected ACTING governor who forced this. And it was the CEOs of hospitals who implemented this.

People like Dr. Edward Sun of Stonybrook hospital advocated for this. These are the people who will have your family’s blood on their hands.

Governor Hochul said she’ll hire foreign workers, and you can imagine how low the standards will be. Biden has done more than any President to destroy the US medical system.

I hear workers are lining up for the vaccine, ceding to the state. We will see if it’s significant

In New York, workers who are terminated because of refusal to be vaccinated are not eligible for unemployment insurance without a doctor-approved request for medical accommodation.

Supporters of vaccine mandates say it’s worth it. They claim the unvaccinated are a danger.

Unfortunately, we are now learning that the vaccinated are a danger, but science no longer matters. Natural immunity is largely ignored although, in Pennsylvania, one hospital chain accepts natural immunity for up to one year.

They allow staff who already had COVID-19 defer their shots for up to 12 months from the date tested positive.

Hochul said Friday she is prepared to sign an executive order if necessary to declare a state of emergency to mitigate staffing shortages. She is doing that so she can have the power to do whatever she wants to please her communist/socialist base.

She could then deploy the National Guard, partnering with the federal government, and asking the federal government to expedite visa requests for medical professionals. She will import more foreigners who have no attachment to our values.

According to the governor’s office, as of September 22, 84 percent of all hospital employees in New York state were fully vaccinated. As of September 23, 81 percent of staff at all adult care facilities and 77 percent of all staff at nursing home facilities in New York State were fully vaccinated.

GOD ANSWERED HER PRAYERS

On Sunday Hochul attended mass at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn and addressed the congregation.

“I prayed a lot to God during this time and you know what – God did answer our prayers,” Hochul said. “He made the smartest men and women, the scientists, the doctors, the researchers – he made them come up with a vaccine. That is from God to us and we must say, thank you, God. Thank you. And I wear my ‘vaccinated’ necklace all the time to say I’m vaccinated. All of you, yes, I know you’re vaccinated, you’re the smart ones, but you know there’s people out there who aren’t listening to God and what God wants. You know who they are.”

She is trying to make the church part of this – as long as they agree with the state.

