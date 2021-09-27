MP ‘completely terrified’ after saying ‘only women have a cervix’

















Rosie Duffield, a Labour MP has faced calls for disciplinary action by her party over her stance on a reference to transgender women.

Transgenders Triggered

It began with a message posted online by CNN, the American broadcaster, about cancer screening in the United States, which used the term “individuals with a cervix”.

CNN’s use of language was mocked on Twitter by broadcaster, journalist, and editor of the News of the World, Piers Morgan, who wrote “Do you mean women?” His post was “liked” by the MP.

Her ‘like’ triggered attacks and threats against her.

She also provoked fury from LGBT Labour activists after she endorsed a post by a gay man who complained that trans people had appropriated the use of the word “queer”.

Duffield, 50, liked a tweet by Kurtis Tripp, an American rapper, accusing trans people of “colonising gay culture” and saying they were “mostly heterosexuals cosplaying as the opposite sex and as gay”.

Cosplay is costumed role-playing and it goes beyond the stage into subcultures.

“COMPLETELY TERRIFIED”

Rosie was labeled transphobic for her scientific view of women, and she said she is “completely terrified…”It feels like Gilead where women aren’t allowed to ask questions.”

Duffield, a Canterbury lawmaker, is missing a Labour conference in Brighton this year over the controversy generated by her remarks.

She has decided not to go to Labour’s conference in Brighton next week after being told she could be at risk from activists angry over her stance on transgender rights. She later stated that she was not going because she did not want to be the “centre of attention” or subject herself to “abuse”.

“There are groups [transgenders] that will be at a party conference that my presence would irritate,” she said.

LET HER GO

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hale, made an unprecedented intervention and said elected representatives should be able to appear publicly “without fear of harm,” as transgender activists threaten Duffield’s safety.

LABOUR PARTY LEADER SAID SHE CAN’T SAY ONLY WOMEN HAVE A CERVIX

Sir Keir Starmer, the head of the Labour party since 2020, under pressure from the LGBT community, has said that transgender people with female genitalia should not necessarily be called women.

He appeared on the Andrew Marr Show on BBC and said that it was wrong for his own party-colleagues Rosie Duffield to say that “only women have a cervix” while she was discussing cancer screening for transgender individuals.

Starmer said on BBC that he had reassured the lawmaker that the conference was “a safe place for her to come” but still argued that he didn’t agree with her views:

“It is something that shouldn’t be said. It is not right,” Starmer told Andrew Marr.

The Labour leader argued that trans individuals were among the “most marginalised and abused communities” and called for “mature and respectful debate” on the issue.

[Therefore, everyone must pretend women aren’t the only ones who can have a cervix?]

The MP for Canterbury insisted it was “necessary” for Starmer to meet women’s groups to clarify the party’s stance on protected spaces for biological females. He has yet to do that.

Tories and Labour have been locked in disagreement over this highly-political view about a female cervix.

NHS HAS CAVED AND IGNORES SCIENCE

The NHS advises that people with cervixes who identify as trans and non-binary should get smear tests that are important for identifying cancer.

As per the rules, those trans-men who are registered with their doctors as females get invited automatically, while others have to ask for the tests specifically.

How utterly absurd and unfair to women.

