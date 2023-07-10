Threads Censors Gender Ideology Critics- Backs Death Threats

The conservative social media account Libs of TikTok is under stringent gender ideology censorship at the Twitter copycat site, Threads. Democrats put bizarre gender ideology in a protected class so no one could criticize it.

Threads is Meta’s new Twitter clone, and it started censoring conservatives on Day One. It’s moved on to censoring gender ideology put up by gender ideologues. All Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok usually does is republish the videos of the genderists.

Mark Zuckerberg began his new mini-Twitter without the free speech by having people immediately transfer all their Instagram accounts to Threads to make it look like a success it wasn’t. Once a fake, always a fake.

He appears to be engaging in copyright theft. Twitter sent Zuckerberg a cease and desist letter. An inglorious start, precisely like his first beginnings on Facebook. He stole that, and had to pay out his former partners.

THREADS BACKS DEATH THREATS AGAINST CONSERVATIVES

Daily Caller notes that Chaya Raichik’s post was censored, but not the vile and hateful threats aimed at her.

The post that had her censored was truthful. It stated “[n]on-binary isn’t real.” Threads removed it the same day, claiming it violated “hate speech” guidelines.

“Within hours of joining, I got death threats, had people sharing my address, and was told to kill myself,” Raichik told the DCNF. “None of those posts were removed despite me reporting them. Only my post stating a fact was removed.”

So, on Threads, it’s hate speech to tell the truth about “non-binary,” but not to tell someone to kill herself.

Meta’s heavily-censored Threads added “warning” labels that ask users if they want to follow conservative accounts, including Donald Trump Jr. and radio host Brandon Tatum. “This account has repeatedly posted false information that was reviewed by independent fact-checkers or went against our Community Guidelines,” reads the label.

Threads removes “hate speech,” which is defined as “a direct attack against people … on the basis of what we call protected characteristics: race, ethnicity, national origin, disability, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity, and serious disease.”

Everything is protected except TRUTH and people they disagree with.

