Sound of Freedom, Indie Film’s Stunning $40M+ Opening Week

Angel Studios’ Sound Of Freedom – based on the true story of former DHS agent Tim Ballard’s fight against child trafficking -is expected to bring in more than $40 million in its opening week.

For an Independent Film, that’s remarkable. Deadline said film studios are closely watching it.

THE UNCOMMON HIT

Jim Caviezel, who plays Tim Ballard in the movie, doesn’t call the film faith-based, although Angel Studios is exactly that. As he says, God is mentioned once. When he – Ballard – is asked why he is risking his life for this cause, he says because “God’s children are not for sale.”

The film is moving, and the acting is laudable. The topic is treated with an appropriate balance of sensitivity and realism.

The faith-based studio’s film debuted last week. It hauled in an impressive $14.2 million on July 4, beating out Disney’s Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny despite using a fraction of its marketing budget.

The film picked up another $18.2 million between Friday and Sunday. This is despite playing in fewer venues than Indiana Jones and other big studio blockbusters. It’s spreading by word of mouth.

“As with our July 4th numbers, today’s numbers exceed our expectations, and we’re going to continue this momentum,” Brandon Purdie, head of theatrical distribution at Angel Studios, said in a statement. “We’re getting messages from all over the country telling us about packed theaters, sold-out theaters, and spontaneous standing ovations for the film in numerous locations. Seeing this film has become a must, thanks to incredible word-of-mouth.”

According to box office data analyzed by Variety, the film is expected to haul in a whopping $40 million over its opening week. Some analysts projected the film to make just over $10 million over its first week, not one day.

The movie is real. It tells a truth.

Related