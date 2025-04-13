Three Democrat States Accounted for Most Unemployment Fraud

Fox News reports that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has identified California, New York, and Massachusetts as the primary states responsible for most of the fraudulent unemployment claims in the United States over the past four years.

According to DOGE’s findings, these three Democrat-led states accounted for $305 million out of the $382 million in improper claim payments.

DOGE’s survey revealed numerous fraudulent claims made by individuals with improbable ages, including those listed as over 115 years old, between one and five years old, and even with birthdates that have not yet occurred. Of these fraudulent claims, $254 million were claimed by children aged one to five and $69 million by individuals with future birthdates.

The group added that California also accounted for 68% of the benefits that were dispensed under former President Joe Biden to parolees identified by federal authorities as being on the government’s terrorist watchlist or who had criminal records.

The prior administration let anyone into the country, and terrorists and criminals entered and applied for benefits.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer emphasized the department’s commitment to recovering these funds, stating, “We will catch these thieves and keep working to root out egregious fraud.”

The three states are the most populated but also seem to be the most negligent.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Get the Report: How Precious Metals Companies Can Offer "Free" Silver Name Last name Email