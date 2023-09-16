Three Men Were Acquitted in the Whitmer Kidnapping Case

Three men were acquitted Friday of all charges against them concerning allegations that they were involved in a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. They are the last men to be tried in the case.

Eric Molitor, William Null, and Michael Null were each acquitted on one count of providing material support for a terrorist act and possessing a firearm when committing or attempting a felony.

Prosecutors alleged the men targeted the Democratic governor’s northern Michigan vacation cottage and conducted surveillance of her home.

The Nulls said they didn’t know it was Whitmer’s house, and Molitor said he feared for his life. They had all left the group before the plot materialized. Molitor didn’t think the plot was going to happen.

Nine of the fourteen men arrested were convicted.

Accusations of Fedapping

Buzzfeed found evidence that the FBI planned and executed the kidnapping. At least 12 FBI informants were egging these men on. People started calling it a Fednapping, accusing the Feds of entrapment.

The kidnappers were primarily anarchists. Some were Antifa. They hated the government, and the police, and some hated Donald Trump.

This is one of the ringleaders:

This is a video of Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Caserta has an anarchist flag behind him and in YouTube videos trashes police. He’s not a Republican, he’s an anarchist. pic.twitter.com/J1vE2qGYL7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

So if some or most hated Donald Trump and were on the left-wing side of the political battlefield, how does Gov. Whitmer figure Donald Trump is responsible?

The Forbes report:

Whitmer was unharmed, and the plot never took place but she blamed Donald Trump for the actions of these men.

