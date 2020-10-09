Whitmer would-be kidnappers are Antifa, love all races, hate Trump

Yesterday, the left-wingers on social media and in the so-called mainstream media had a hatefest against the right-wing going, claiming right-wing militiamen plotted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and assault others, including the police. These 13 men hoped to start a Civil War.

All we know about the militia is they contacted the Michigan militia.

The 13 plotters seem to like the Constitution, guns (like all criminals, and hate the government. They are anarchists. They have no problem with minorities and want them to join with them in their Civil War.

The fact that they were anti-police had me wondering why they were men of the right. The university minions who watch for terrorists claim they are right-wing or go from left to right. That’s almost a total lie.

Take JJ MacNab, a fellow at George Washington, she helped start the blather about Boogaloo and the Wolverine Watchmen as right-wing. She includes the harmless online group QAnon and Vaxxers in those groups of violent anarchists and socialists/communists.

She claims some Boogaloos and the men like the ones who wanted to kidnap Whitmer sometimes like Trump which is a distortion of reality and an attempt at throwing shade on who is really terrorizing Americans — Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

The men arrested are Antifa-loving anarchists. The Boogaloo are socialist anarchists. Right-wing can’t be anarchist socialists, sorry JJ. The lies from these so-called university experts and politicians are nauseating.

WATCH THE ANARCHISTS TALK CRAZY

More on the ideology of one of the men who was busted by the FBI for a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In this video he poses in front of an anarchist flag to tell people that the Declaration of Independence is an anarchist document. Brandon Caserta is an anarchist. pic.twitter.com/7PgQkYrNIQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

They are not white supremacists (most of Antifa are white):

I was able to get video of another men arrested in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. This guy, Pete Musico, says races shouldn’t be fighting each other, we’re all the same, government is the real enemy and he attacks police just like Brandon Caserta. Similar ideology. pic.twitter.com/eRQ77p4NMl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

The ringleader hates Trump:

Wow! This is big. Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hated President Trump too! “Trump is not your friend dude” He says that Trump is “a tyrant” and describes him as an “enemy”. pic.twitter.com/SgaGOW8cS5 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

The men are white but they are leftist anarchists:

“By you participating in the government, you’re participating in slavery dude for everyone else.” He says voting for anyone “is admitting that you believe in the legitimacy of authority which means you believe in the legitimacy of slavery.” Brandon Caserta is an anarchist. pic.twitter.com/8ypXeAP4kH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

Watch this video of Brandon Caserta. He was arrested for plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In this video he poses in front of an anarchist flag and calls police “a violent gang” and “enemies”. He’s an anarchist who hates government and police. pic.twitter.com/gYxaDQXcIj — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

I was able to get video of one more of the men arrested in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. This guy, Pete Musico, says “driving is a right” for people in the intercity and generally attacks boomers for not caring about young people. These guys have a STRANGE ideology. pic.twitter.com/2ZJwprRYRD — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

These people are crazy.

WHITMER IS A LIAR

Whitmer is a complete fraud and so are all the Democrats ranting on social media about these so-called right-wingers. They are their peeps — Antifa. These are the people the Democrats, Joe Biden, and Whitmer support. These are the people Biden’s staff and Kamala’s groups bail out of jail!

Whitmer blamed the right-wing all day yesterday or suggested it was the right-wing, tying it to President Trump:

Join us live in Lansing. https://t.co/wftm2A3sDy — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 8, 2020

They’re not “militias.” They’re domestic terrorists endangering and intimidating their fellow Americans. Words matter. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 9, 2020