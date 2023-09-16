AOC Drowned Out by Angry Protests as She Pushes Open Borders

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led a congressional delegation to New York City as part of the Democrat campaign to increase mass illegal immigration. Democrats lure in endless migrants with promises of free money and material benefits paid for by taxpayers.

The Roosevelt Hotel is a processing center for thousands of illegal aliens entering the sanctuary city.

Cortez appeared with Rep. Espaillat to convince New Yorkers how terrific this is.

Cortez is literally seeking to push more illegal immigration and acquire more tax dollars to fund these illegal aliens.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat said the aliens will “take us to a better place.” He claimed, “We are all Americans here,” including the illegal aliens in “we.”

Some believe that Democrats are only looking for a permanent electoral majority, and they’ll destroy the country to do it.

The Democrat politicians assembled in front of the hotel claimed all the aliens “just want to work for their families.” They emphasized families while surrounded by single men of military age.

Espaillot also said we all want the American Dream. Meanwhile, how do Americans fund their own American Dream when they have to fund the entire world?

As for all these people getting jobs, there aren’t enough jobs available. Mayor Adams has already made that clear.

The politicians were drowned out by angry New Yorkers, who called them communists.

Watch:

Related