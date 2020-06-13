Three new ‘autonomous zones’ that are going badly, very

The ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ [you have to use those words together according to the media] attempted to set up ‘autonomous zones’ in Nashville, Asheville, and Chicago as they did in Seattle. It didn’t go well despite their bloviating about how they will ‘hold the area.’

This is allegedly in response to the murder of George Floyd. It’s more like a ‘trash Trump and the Republicans’ movement.

It didn’t go well in Asheville, North Carolina, and we have videos from the event. The police took the encampment down faster than it went up. In one clip, the ‘protesters’ are calling out, “oink, oink,'” as the police dismantle the pigsty they set up.

The historical event in ridiculousness was recorded on Twitter.

They will hold the area, yes they will:

Just spoke with one of the organizers. Apparently they have a lot more people on the way and they intend to hold the area. — Text “GUILLOTINE” to 696969 (@R3eeeeeeee) June 13, 2020

But, but, it’s a medical tent:

Glenna Grant expressing her disbelief that Asheville police destroyed their medical tent. pic.twitter.com/dhfJLKu27I — David Thompson (@daveth89) June 3, 2020

They had their demands ready to go:

Retweet for visibility! We can’t even discuss stopping the protests until the demands of the people are met. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/DO3bu9lMfI — Text “GUILLOTINE” to 696969 (@R3eeeeeeee) June 4, 2020

And there goes the police force who were allowed to do their job:

CHICAGO

In Chicago, the police will likely get rid of them by closing off the bathrooms.

The ‘protesters,’ mostly peaceful of course, also tried to set up a zone at the University of Chicago, with students staging a sit-in in the lobby of the campus police headquarters, demanding the police be defunded.

The police then locked the doors so they couldn’t leave or get food in. They were furious — no pizza and no bathrooms. Police told them they could leave but would not be allowed back in.

The protesters then set up a tent in a room to go to the bathroom which is now a poop zone with some protesters relieving themselves in diapers.

Protesters inside and around a new “autonomous zone” at the University of Chicago Police Department are urinating and defecating inside a tent in the room. pic.twitter.com/QzZICTiKlA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 13, 2020

38th and Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota. Autonomous Protest Zone . We got this. pic.twitter.com/tRoEeOAsGT — MarciaMarciaMarcia (@marciaxthree) June 10, 2020

Really crazy story developing in Chicago tonight. Student protesters at one of the country’s elite universities, the University of Chicago, are both inside and outside their school PD. But the students inside are being denied food, water, and bathrooms.pic.twitter.com/erBbNkVX6s — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 13, 2020

The homeless population is ticked off:

NASHVILLE

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a warning to demonstrators looking to set up an autonomous zone in front of the state Capitol Friday. He said that ‘lawlessness, autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated.’”

The “autonomous zone” in Nashville has a pitiful turnout so far and will likely just disappear.

The National Guard presence could create problems as they plan a takeover of Nashville’s Legislative Plaza.

Lee said he’ll make it into a felony:

The only live feed I’ve found so far for Nashville’s “make an autonomous zone” Crap happening right now. It’s a Facebook Link https://t.co/TAm6JyzO7m — 🇺🇸 TL 🇺🇸 (@TLTN314) June 12, 2020