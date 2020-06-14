Meanwhile, back in the nation of CHAZ in the middle of downtown Seattle

Meanwhile in the country of Chaz in Seattle

The ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ in Seattle, the flower children, are getting into fights. But the most militant of leaders, Luis Marquez, is there to save the day.

In the first clip, The Rose City Antifa leader, Luis Enrique Marquez is seen holding down a man who was an illegal immigrant inside the Seattle autonomous zone. He is the one with the hat in the foreground.

Rose City Antifa militant Luis Enrique Marquez was one of the people holding down a man they didn’t welcome inside the Seattle autonomous zone. He is wearing the hat in the foreground. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/EvIQorgcHu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 13, 2020

Their racist leader is a serious criminal:

They are violent when it comes to illegal immigrants. How ironic. These are the people calling for open borders and demanding police stop using pepper spray.

Marquez has a long arrest record in Portland. He also stated on an antifa podcast this year that he would take joy out of eating from my skull after I was killed. https://t.co/kZFYPGPYUj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 13, 2020

NO FREE SPEECH FOR STREET PREACHERS

The NY Times boasted of how everything, including speech, is free in the zone. But it isn’t for Jesus.

This is exactly what happened in Occupy Wall Street. My friends and I went to Occupy pretending to be one of them. Many are deranged and the fighting is non-stop.

Preaching about Jesus Christ is not allowed in the Chaz, it appears. 🦉🌪🤯 #Seattlechaz pic.twitter.com/AoSfLo9nvB — roberto pedone (@zerosum24) June 13, 2020

Christian preacher wants his phone back. There’s a hug moment 2. #Chaz pic.twitter.com/ARP8soMpho — roberto pedone (@zerosum24) June 13, 2020

More crazy scenes with the Christian preacher in the Chaz. Not very peaceful with whatever lead to this #Seattlechaz pic.twitter.com/rjFQVIG5HB — roberto pedone (@zerosum24) June 13, 2020

Lots of fights in the block party:

Fights have been breaking out inside the BLM/antifa “autonomous zone” occupation in Seattle. @MayorJenny calls it a block party that could become a “summer of love.” #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/x3TLHUWBkZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 13, 2020

They’re racists too:

These are the kinds of speeches being given inside the Seattle “autonomous zone.” A masked man goes on a racist tirade outside the abandoned police precinct. (He says whites are best at murdering.) Radical zines & booklets given out call for overthrowing of US government. pic.twitter.com/suDQ45Nf2y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2020

As we said, deranged:

Another crazy person in the Seattle Autonomous Zone is smashing out the windows of his car, says his keys were stolen pic.twitter.com/dwCmL4g4zN — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 13, 2020