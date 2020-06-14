Meanwhile, back in the nation of CHAZ in the middle of downtown Seattle

It looks like the third world.

Meanwhile in the country of Chaz in Seattle

The ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ in Seattle, the flower children, are getting into fights. But the most militant of leaders, Luis Marquez, is there to save the day.

In the first clip, The Rose City Antifa leader, Luis Enrique Marquez is seen holding down a man who was an illegal immigrant inside the Seattle autonomous zone. He is the one with the hat in the foreground.

Their racist leader is a serious criminal:

They are violent when it comes to illegal immigrants. How ironic. These are the people calling for open borders and demanding police stop using pepper spray.

NO FREE SPEECH FOR STREET PREACHERS

The NY Times boasted of how everything, including speech, is free in the zone. But it isn’t for Jesus.

This is exactly what happened in Occupy Wall Street. My friends and I went to Occupy pretending to be one of them. Many are deranged and the fighting is non-stop.

Lots of fights in the block party:

They’re racists too:

As we said, deranged:

