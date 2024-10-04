Maryland Police Will Hire & Promote by Race and Gender

The Maryland State Police must pay $2.7 million in a discrimination lawsuit because women and blacks failed at a higher rate than white men. The litigants claimed that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act requires proportionate pass rates. In other words, they are taking the concept of equal opportunity and converting it into equal outcomes.

This is a bastardization of the 1964 law.

Title VII prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin. It does not demand equal outcomes.

In communism or Marxism, everyone must have the same outcome.

The 1991 amendment is slightly different. It protects employees and job applicants from employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin. It should also apply to whites, but whites have been demonized and told they aren’t a race.

This is how DEI and CRT work: You don’t pick the best people for positions; you pick by race and gender. Kamala Harris supports this, and she has made that clear.

The US government sued Maryland’s State Police because the physical test to become a trooper saw women fail at a higher rate than men, and the written test saw Blacks fail at a higher rate than Whites. If Title VII of the Civil Rights Act requires proportionate pass rates, then… pic.twitter.com/uUj6yYMBEI — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) October 3, 2024

IT’S A SUE AND SETTLE CASE

In sue and settle cases, Democrat leftist allies sue, and when the right person is in charge, they settle. In this case, Gov. Wes Moore is the right person. They will settle as planned to bring about Marxist change.

Maryland officials approved a $2.75 million settlement on Wednesday to resolve a federal investigation into discriminatory hiring practices affecting Black and female applicants to the Maryland State Police.

The settlement, approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works, will include changes to how applicants are tested.

Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat who chairs the three-member board, said the federal investigation began in 2022 before he took office last year and that his administration fully pledged to cooperate from the start.

Wes Moore is a radical leftist.

“Over the past 19 months, we have worked in complete partnership with the Department of Justice to bring this matter to a close and also to establish a plan forward that will ensure that this will not happen again,” Moore said.

In the current case, the Justice Department alleged that the state police used a written test that discriminated against Black candidates and a physical fitness test that discriminated against female applicants.

They failed because they weren’t qualified. Now, the department will be forced to give special tests. They will lower the standards or apply a quota system for black people and women so they can pass. It is discrimination against white people.

Col. Roland Butler, superintendent of the Maryland State Police, told the Board of Public Works that the discriminatory practices against 48 people were found to be unintentional but that discrimination of any form “has no place in the Maryland State Police.”

It is not discriminatory to choose the most qualified, especially for the police department. They are literally redefining the word “discrimination” into equal outcomes. America is founded on the principle of equal opportunity. Democrats are changing that.

It’s a great way to destroy policing.

Instead of uniting us, one entire party is dividing us along racial and gender lines. Kamala Harris will enshrine it into every area of government.