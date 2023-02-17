Three-Year-Old Drummer Leads the Orchestra – It’s Great!

By
M Dowling
-
1
554

A three-year-old Russian drummer leads the orchestra in this clip. It’s great. I probably am violating some anti-Russian rule, but the child is amazing.

Don’t forget – the people are not Putin.


1 Comment
John Vieira
John Vieira
14 seconds ago

Brilliant!!!

