McConnell on the War: Don’t look at Twitter; Look at Me…People in Power

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addressed the Munich Security Conference Friday morning on NATO and discussed our support for Ukraine. He insisted we are in the Ukraine war to the end and dragged Kevin McCarthy into it as if they are of one mind, even though McCarthy said there is no blank check.

DON’T LOOK AT TWITTER; LOOK AT ME…AND PEOPLE IN POWER

“My party’s leaders overwhelmingly support a strong, involved America and a robust trans-Atlantic alliance. Don’t look at Twitter; look at people in power. Look at me and Speaker Kevin McCarthy…look at the top Republicans on the Senate and House committees that handle Armed Services, Foreign Affairs, Appropriations, and Intelligence…look at the former Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, National Security Advisor, and Director of National Intelligence from the previous Republican Administration,” he said, with the people nowhere included.

He continued: “Republican leaders are committed to a strong trans-Atlantic alliance. We are committed to helping Ukraine. Not because of vague moral arguments or abstractions like the so-called ‘rules-based international order.’ But rather, because America’s own core national interests are at stake. Because our security is interlinked and our economies are intertwined.”

McConnell is convinced that winning this war means the future of the world, and we will stop a nuclear war by letting Ukrainians fight our war. McConnell believes this will stop China from invading Taiwan.

China seems to be preparing for war and has been preparing for war with the express desire of world domination by 2050.

McConnell hasn’t asked the American people if they want this war and has no intention of doing so. He is the leader, along with Joe Biden, Antony Blinken, Chuck Schumer, and Kevin McCarthy.

NOWHERE DO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE FIT INTO THIS

He doesn’t want anyone looking anywhere but at them. These are the so-called leaders who don’t care about the invasion of the US borders and won’t do a thing to stop it.

The Senate Minority Leader also believes Ukraine runs the show, and they get to decide when and how this war ends. That’s not the American people; it’s Ukrainian leaders.

McConnell appears to be a warmongering globalist who cares nothing about this country and thinks Russia is out to conquer the world without the ability to even conquer Ukraine. He thinks this will stop the Chinese communists. Do you agree

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

Watch the clips of McConnell’s opinions, and we apologize for the hastily strung together clips or watch the entire conference at C-Span. It’s the usual expected pro-war PR with Poland, Ukraine, McConnell, and some European gal — globalists, and warmongers all.

Watch the clip:



Warmonger Mitch McConnell told host Dana Perino on Fox News that this Ukraine War doesn’t cost all that much and it is enormously important. This can also be heard in the clip above.

Mitch McConnell on Fox News: “I’m gonna try to help explain to the American people that defeating the Russians in Ukraine is the single most important event going on in the world right now … there should be a bipartisan support for this.” pic.twitter.com/BJoOcy17iL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 16, 2023

Related