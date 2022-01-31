Thrice-Jabbed Trudeau Has COV & 1 Official Wants Their GoFundMe $$$

Although he has had three jabs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has COVID. Maybe he should rethink the science he has been following, and broaden his horizons.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

There has been ZERO violence and hate from these truckers. However, that won’t keep Trudeau from lying. Trudeau boasted of supporting the violent communist organization, Black Lives Matter and ripped apart the truckers in the clip below. He’s very confused.

Show examples of “hateful rhetoric”/violence towards citizens”/”disrespect for frontline health workers”? Truckers strive to save lives because the vaccinated & boosted are dropping dead after vaccine & pregnant women have lost babies. Cardiac myopathy is real & other injury. — Deb (@sailingtobyzant) January 31, 2022

An Ottawa City Councilor wants the Canadian truckers GoFundMe purse.

JUST IN – #Ottawa City Councillor launches court proceedings against Canada’s trucker convoy, targeting the nearly $10,000,000 in funds frozen by @GoFundMe to “cover the City expenses.” — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 31, 2022

It didn’t go over well so he deleted the tweet and locked down his account.

The Ottawa City Councilor Mathieu Fleury has now deleted his tweet calling for the city to seize the trucker convoy’s GoFundMe funds and has locked his Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/oo6kb0bqKc — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 31, 2022

A global news journalist also wants their money seized. She says the police are costing $800,000 a day. That’s overkill because the officials wanted to make the truckers look like terrorists.

The media is painting a false picture of the Canadian trucker convoy because the media are radicalized fools.

NOW – MSNBC host says Canada’s trucker convoy is a “cult.”pic.twitter.com/vOjZSLHZoE — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 31, 2022

Related