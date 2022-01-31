Thrice-Jabbed Trudeau Has COV & 1 Official Wants Their GoFundMe $$$

Although he has had three jabs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has COVID. Maybe he should rethink the science he has been following, and broaden his horizons.

There has been ZERO violence and hate from these truckers. However, that won’t keep Trudeau from lying. Trudeau boasted of supporting the violent communist organization, Black Lives Matter and ripped apart the truckers in the clip below. He’s very confused.

An Ottawa City Councilor wants the Canadian truckers GoFundMe purse.

It didn’t go over well so he deleted the tweet and locked down his account.

A global news journalist also wants their money seized. She says the police are costing $800,000 a day. That’s overkill because the officials wanted to make the truckers look like terrorists.

The media is painting a false picture of the Canadian trucker convoy because the media are radicalized fools.

 


