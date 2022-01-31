72% of Nonwhite Americans Don’t Want a Justice Picked by Race/Gender

A new ABC poll found that 76% of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, do not think a SCOTUS justice should be based on race and gender.

Prior to his winning the presidency, allegedly, Biden made a promise to Democrat Whip Clyburn that he’d pick a Black woman as a justice, thereby reducing his options to 7% of the population. He made Clyburn happy but not most Americans.

It is not popular with the American public. We need to bring back the philosophy of Martin Luther King Jr. Biden’s views are bizarre and biased — not American.

In addition to 76% rejecting choosing someone based on race and gender, 72% of “nonwhite” Americans and 54% of Democrats, also reject this self-imposed requirement, ABC News reports.

Only 23% want him to automatically follow through on choosing by race or gender. In addition to it being biased, it’s insulting to the person he selects.

“. . . . Although the poll’s sample size was not large enough to break out results for Black people, only a little more than 1 in 4 nonwhite Americans (28%) wish for Biden to consider only Black women for the vacancy. Democrats are more supportive of Biden’s vow (46%) than Americans as a whole, but still a majority of Democrats (54%) also prefer that Biden consider all possible nominees.

Bidenflation is the biggest self-made cross he has to bear with 69% of Americans disapproving of his handling of the issue.

He touted the BBB bill as a cure for inflation when everyone knows it will make it much worse.

Only 1% of Americans view the state of the nation’s economy as “excellent,” and only 23% say it’s “good.” Three out of four Americans said the state of the economy was “not so good/poor.”

HE’S BOMBING ON EVERY ISSUE

Biden sees other troublesome disapproval numbers surrounding his handling of gun violence (69%), crime (64%), immigration (64%), the situation with Russia and Ukraine (56%), and the country’s economic recovery (56%.)

The country is split on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with 50% approving and 49% disapproving. A full 82% of Democrats — down from 91% — approve of Biden’s handling of the pandemic. Only 73% of Democrats support his handling of the economic recovery.

It’s looking like Biden is now in the minority of Americans, along with his progressive-commie supporters.

That doesn’t mean he won’t have the time and will to destroy the country. He’s doing a grand job with massive illegal immigration.

