Tiffany Cross Describes as a “Moron,” “Dumbass,” Most Racist on TV”

Megyn Kelly went full metal jacket on MSNBC’s anti-white host Tiffany Cross, calling her a “moron” and “dumbass,” and “the most racist person on television” for suggesting Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is black.

Mr. Tagovailoa is Hawaiian and his parents are from Samoa. He was hurt on the field and it took about seven minutes to carry him off the field.

That led to Ms. Cross into making it a racist event by those bad white people.

“To see all these black men crashing into each other with a bunch of white owners, white coaches, and the complete disregard for black bodies and black life,” said Cross, whose comments were cited by Mediaite.

“I mean, it just represents a larger issue.”

Football players are the wealthiest, most celebrated and most privileged in our society, but all Cross sees is oppression by evil white people.

“He’s not black. Hello? You dumbass, Tiffany Cross,” the former Fox and NBC anchor said on the Tuesday broadcast of her SiriusXM podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“She’s the most racist person on television,” Kelly said of Cross.

“It’s amazing. Maybe she just doesn’t see color.”

Kelly added: “Anyway, he’s not black, but according to her, he is.”

Kelly also noted that Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins head coach who was widely criticized for allowing Tagovailoa to play just days after he stumbled off the field, is biracial.

“Oh, and by the way, his coach isn’t white either,” Kelly said.

The anti-white hate is beyond nuts. Why do you think they are doing this? Watch this constant hate banter.

What is wrong with these people?

Jason Whitlock said that it's really about destroying the Constitution. It's an interesting take

