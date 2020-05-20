‘Congratulations Tiffany’ is trending so losers can mock Trump’s daughter

President Trump congratulated his daughter Tiffany for graduating from Georgetown Law, an outstanding accomplishment. Suddenly, it’s trending, not because the Twitter users want to congratulate her, but because they want to trash her, her family, and the President. Imagine if we did this to Obama?

What kind of people are these? Fortunately, a lot of positive people are countering.

Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

I’d like you to see what garbage Twitter is selling while they block people like Candace Owens, Prager U, James Woods, and others for offending their fine sensibilities.

Here are some of the perverts’ responses:

Congratulations, Tiffany! You have enough agility to sidestep your lecherous father so he can't grab you! pic.twitter.com/hU1CEBo3sy — We're only gonna die from our own arrogance (@SethFromThe716) May 20, 2020

Congratulations Tiffany. Today Trump learned your name and spoke of your achievements instead of your appearance. — 💙 Koko 🥁 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) May 20, 2020

Congratulations Tiffany pic.twitter.com/tYdYXVqK3b — Chuck Cavanaugh -Give Blood Now www.redcross.org (@chuckupd) May 20, 2020

Congratulations, Tiffany for not being named in this lawsuit with your other siblings. https://t.co/sdvv9UBQx9 — Khanoisseur 🐶🤦🏻‍♂️🌎 (@Khanoisseur) May 20, 2020

Bwahahahahahahaha – all those kids work hard for is daddy’s approval. Congratulations Tiffany for escaping this morally corrupt family and their taint (2 meanings for that word 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂) #TrumpCrimeFamily #TrumpCovidiot pic.twitter.com/J2HeltnNOn — April 🌊💙🇺🇸💙🌊 (@hfall014) May 20, 2020