‘Congratulations Tiffany’ is trending so losers can mock Trump’s daughter

By
M. Dowling
-
President Trump congratulated his daughter Tiffany for graduating from Georgetown Law, an outstanding accomplishment. Suddenly, it’s trending, not because the Twitter users want to congratulate her, but because they want to trash her, her family, and the President. Imagine if we did this to Obama?

What kind of people are these? Fortunately, a lot of positive people are countering.

I’d like you to see what garbage Twitter is selling while they block people like Candace Owens, Prager U, James Woods, and others for offending their fine sensibilities.

Here are some of the perverts’ responses:

