Tijuana Mayor Calls Caravaners “Hordes…Violent, Aggressive, Rude”

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum said Thursday that caravan migrants arriving by the hundreds and already numbering in the thousands are no longer welcome. His sentiment is expressed by more and more residents of the Mexican border city.

The mayor called the caravaners a “horde” infiltrated by criminals who now threaten the community. He called them violent, aggressive, and rude people. He might refuse to continue taking them.

“…they are all migrants…some are lazy, smoking marijuana, and they are attacking families in Playas de Tijuana, what is that?” he said. There are “bad people” among the hordes.

Comments on the article at Milenio range from calling the mayor a showboater and xenophobe to people pleading for deportation of those without papers, “especially the ones walking around with their faces covered”.

In an interview with Milenio Television.“Tijuana is a city of immigrants, but we don’t want them in this way,” the mayor said. “It was different with the Haitians, they carried papers, they were in order. It wasn’t a horde, pardon the expression.”

Gastelum wants the Mexican government to demands to deport the caravan migrants as soon as possible.

“You’re going to tell me we have to respect human rights,” he said. “But human rights are for law-abiding humans.”

He is expressing the anger of many Tijuana residents as the mobs of aggressive invaders storm in, at least 3,000 by Thursday.

VIOLENCE IS ERUPTING

Hundreds of Tijuana residents protested outside a park where the migrants have set up camp. Some of the protesters shouted anti-immigrant slogans and tossed rocks at the migrants, even as police looked on.

As we learned yesterday, the Mayor expects these hordes to continue coming for at least six months, perhaps much longer.

There is a long wait list for the processing of people at ports of entry and Tijuana doesn’t want to be stuck with these people.

“We’re talking about a minimum of six months, and there’s no upper limit,” Gastelum said.

President Donald Trump told the reporters these people will not be released into the United States as he was heading for his helicopter Saturday on his way to California to meet with Governor Jerry Brown and incoming Governor Gavin Newsom. He noted the migrants are not refugees when they come in waving their countries’ flags.

JOHN KERRY WARNED AGAINST THIS TYPE OF MASS MIGRATION THIS WEEK

John Kerry warns against mass immigration during an interview with The Guardian this week: “Look at Europe! Europe’s already crushed under this transformation that’s taken place because of immigration.” pic.twitter.com/rEH8V0BFKA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 17, 2018