Tijuana Mayor REFUSES to Spend Tijuana Money on Migrants

The Tijuana mayor has had enough of the migrants and said the mobs include criminals who are robbing, stealing, and raping. He won’t spend city money on their care.

“They have categorically omitted and not complied with their legal obligations,” Gastelum said Thursday at a news conference, according to the Arizona Republic. “So we’re now asking them and international humanitarian aid groups to bring in and carry out humanitarian assistance.”

THE MAYOR OF TIJUANA WON’T SPEND CITY MONEY ON MIGRANTS

The Tijuana municipal government says it is spending about $27,000 per day to house and provide care to the caravan migrants in the city. Gastelum, who has drawn criticism for his tough rhetoric about the caravan, warned that he would not authorize more spending as additional migrants arrive.

Mayor Gastelum has requested funds from U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“I will not compromise public services,” Gastelum said. “I will not spend Tijuanans’ money, I will not bring Tijuana into debt now, in the same way, we haven’t done so these past two years.

The mayor is blaming the Mexican government and President Pena Nieto, not President Trump.

Gastelum was seen wearing a Make Tijuana Great Again hat. LOVE THE HAT!

Con ustedes el alcalde de Tijuana, Juan Manuel Gastélum, capaz de decir “que me perdonen las organizaciones defensoras de DH, pero los derechos humanos son para humanos derechos” … #CaravanaMigrante pic.twitter.com/DkSuKeFBaF — Risco (@jrisco) November 16, 2018

