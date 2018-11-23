Hillary Demands Full & Equal Citizenship for Illegals As Mobs Gather

There is a humanitarian crisis in Tijuana at the border and, unfortunately, the leftists who organized these mobs will never be punished for what they have done. There are many undesirable people in the mobs. The mobs now number somewhere in the 5,000 to 6,000 range with another 2,000 close by.

The unruly mobs held a boisterous, nearly out of control protest in Tijuana at the San Ysidro crossing on Thanksgiving.

The migrants who are now complaining of their living conditions in Tijuana are not our responsibility and no one forced them to come. The migrants were willing to put themselves and their families in dire straits. They took their families through the most dangerous regions in the world and when offered amnesty by Mexico, they chose not to accept it. The unwanted foreigners prefer to overwhelm our borders, come in illegally, and collect our benefits. If they are coming to work, they will depress salaries of Americans.

These people are counting on Democrats to have their backs, further dividing our country. And now they are complaining about the conditions under which they have to live.

HILLARY CLINTON WANTS FULL AND EQUAL CITIZENSHIP FOR MIGRANTS

As mobs of anonymous people gather at the border, she is calling for full amnesty. She’s encouraging the invasion.

On Friday Clinton blasted out a series of Twitter posts making clear her interpretation of immigration reform, and stated that it must provide a “pathway to full and equal citizenship” on “both sides of the Atlantic.”

Clinton also blasted Hungary leader Viktor Orban for not providing a more “welcoming” policy for refugees.

She claimed she doesn’t want open borders but that’s not contrary to her actions.

“I have always been and remain a staunch advocate of comprehensive immigration reform that’s true to our values and treats every person with dignity, provides a pathway to full and equal citizenship and brings millions of hardworking people into the formal economy, fixes the family visa backlog, upholds the rule of law, and protects our borders and national security,” she tweeted.

She wants border security after the rooster is in the hen house. It’s all about votes for Democrats.

Hillary has the backs of the invaders and could care less about reports that criminals are included.

THE MAYOR WON’T SPEND CITY MONEY ON MIGRANTS

The Tijuana mayor has had enough of them and has said the mobs include criminals who are robbing, stealing, and raping.

“They have categorically omitted and not complied with their legal obligations,” Gastelum said Thursday at a news conference, according to the Arizona Republic. “So we’re now asking them and international humanitarian aid groups to bring in and carry out humanitarian assistance.”

The Tijuana municipal government says it is spending about $27,000 per day to house and provide care to the caravan migrants in the city. Gastelum, who has drawn criticism for his tough rhetoric about the caravan, warned that he would not authorize more spending as additional migrants arrive.

“I will not compromise public services,” Gastelum said. “I will not spend Tijuanans’ money, I will not bring Tijuana into debt now, in the same way, we haven’t done so these past two years.

THE PRESIDENT IS CALLING FOR CONGRESS TO ACT

Congress could act tomorrow and put a stop to this.

President Trump tweeted for bipartisan support for the border wall with a tweet Friday morning.

The president called the Southern border wall part of a “major border security package.”

“Republicans and Democrats MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall,” Trump wrote from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“After 40 years of talk, it is finally time for action. Fix the Border, for once and for all, NOW!”

INCOMING: