Tim Pool Joins the Press Corps Wearing His Beanie & Hoodie

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Tim Pool was in the front row as a new member of the press corps this week. The former Occupy Wall Street liberal has matured into a man who seeks truth and freedom.  He will be the legacy media’s cross to bear.

“Many of the news organizations represented in this room have marched in lock step on false narratives, such as the ‘very fine people’ hoax, the Covington smear, and now, the ‘Maryland man’ hoax. Where an MS-13 gang member, adjudicated by 2 different judges I believe, is simply being referred to as a ‘Maryland man’ over and over again.”

“In an effort from the White House to expand access to new companies, you’ve created this New Media Seat. I’m wondering if you can comment on – following this expansion, you’ve had numerous outlets disparage the companies [and] reporters [you’ve had here].”

“I’m wondering if you can comment on that unprofessional behavior, as well as elaborate on if there’s any plans to expand access to new companies.”

It was a statement the media didn’t want to hear from the man wearing a beanie and hoodie.

Mr. Pool shared this about the Maryland man.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments