Tim Pool Joins the Press Corps Wearing His Beanie & Hoodie

Tim Pool was in the front row as a new member of the press corps this week. The former Occupy Wall Street liberal has matured into a man who seeks truth and freedom. He will be the legacy media’s cross to bear.

“Many of the news organizations represented in this room have marched in lock step on false narratives, such as the ‘very fine people’ hoax, the Covington smear, and now, the ‘Maryland man’ hoax. Where an MS-13 gang member, adjudicated by 2 different judges I believe, is simply being referred to as a ‘Maryland man’ over and over again.”

“In an effort from the White House to expand access to new companies, you’ve created this New Media Seat. I’m wondering if you can comment on – following this expansion, you’ve had numerous outlets disparage the companies [and] reporters [you’ve had here].”

“I’m wondering if you can comment on that unprofessional behavior, as well as elaborate on if there’s any plans to expand access to new companies.”

It was a statement the media didn’t want to hear from the man wearing a beanie and hoodie.

JUST IN: TIM POOL asks the first question at today’s WH press briefing. He called out the entire media room and I bet they were seething. “Many of the news organization represented in this room have marched in lock step on false narratives, such as the ‘very fine people’… pic.twitter.com/OF9HlprRgN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2025

Mr. Pool shared this about the Maryland man.

Tim Pool: "The media in the [White House press room] is largely composed of an incurious group of people who do not investigate, use each other as sources, and say the same narrative."pic.twitter.com/wjKTdGou2d — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) April 23, 2025

