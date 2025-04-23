CNN Thinks the Media’s Problem Is Half the Country Are “Freaks”

Professor and journalist Jeff Jarvis went on Abby Phillips’ show on CNN last night. Before he went on, he announced that he was going on CNN to discuss the “freak show,” meaning the White House. When he got on the show, he called all who support the administration “freaks.”

Jennings and Jarvis discussed the media’s downfall. Jarvis’s contention is that right-wing rhetoric is what is causing the media’s problems, not their constant dishonest reporting.

Jarvis called the audience of the new media “freaks.”

Jennings explained: “What the right wing is taking advantage of is finally the American people saying, enough is enough. They’re tired of feeling like the mass media screens out one viewpoint versus another, and political coverage. They’re tired of media institutions favoring one party over another. They’re tired of narratives over factual stories. If I had any advice for 60 minutes or anybody else, it would be just cover the news and try to be fair about it and stop putting your finger on the scale.”

The Gallup poll came up, and according to that, Americans don’t trust the media.

Jennings said, “My point is this, if you’re CBS or any other news outlet, the reason that you have lost trust ought to be obvious to you, and the way to fix it also ought to be obvious to you, and it has nothing to do with Donald Trump and everything to do with the product. Just try to make a better product that appeals to more people. And the way you appeal to more people is by not crapping on half or more than half of the country because of their values and politics.”

Jarvis said, “Then is… the freak show that you had. Trump tries to devalue the media. Why should we value his freak show there? Let’s leave it to the fleet. I don’t think there’s any disagreement on that, by the way,” meaning we are all freaks. The panel agreed with him.

The Media Won’t Change Any Time Soon

They think their incompetence and dishonesty are our fault.

The media activism started under Barack Obama, who pushed for them to do it, calling anyone he disagreed with — fake news.

Occasionally, they would criticize Barack, lending them some credibility.

Now, they make no pretense of hating half the country and disregarding all of our opinions and everything our elected President does.

They lie, often by omission, about everything, from COVID, pandemics, Dr. Fauci, sharp as a tack Joe, and they threaten anyone and any country that dares go against them.

They shut down free speech, want our guns, did away with due process for Republicans, and now want it for a criminal deported to El Salvador.

They opened the borders and flooded the country with criminals and terrorists. Now, their judges won’t let us deport them. They want their votes.

The media thought their protection racket of fact-checkers could protect them, but people are wise to them now.

They have done it to themselves, and they see no need to change. Their answer is to call the rest of us names and try to dehumanize and silence us by any means necessary.

