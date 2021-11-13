Tim Pool Unleashed

















This clip with investigative reporter Tim Pool is trending on Twitter and well worth watching. It’s outstanding and accurate. God help the USA.

Tim Pool has been officially “activated” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/mWbKD8Uux3 — Ames (@RestingTwitFace) November 13, 2021

The abusive raid on James O’Keefe’s home calls press freedom into question. This fascist administration is attacking all of our freedoms from every possible angle.

“This is just beyond belief,” said University of Minnesota law professor Jane Kirtley, a former executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. “I’m not a big fan of Project Veritas, but this is just over the top. I hope they get a serious reprimand from the court because I think this is just wrong.”

O’Keefe’s home was raided because Joe Biden’s daughter’s diary was either stolen or handed off to reporters. The FBI thought this was worthy of investigation.

It resulted in the FBI raid on O’Keefe’s home in Westchester County, N.Y., at 6 a.m. last Saturday to seize James O’Keefe’s cell phones pursuant to a court order. O’Keefe says he was thrown against the wall and handcuffed in his underwear in a hallway as almost a dozen agents — one carrying a battering ram — searched for the phones.

