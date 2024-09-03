Tim Pool Will Sue Kamala’s HQ for Lies About Project 2025

Independent journalist Tim Pool to sue Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. The controversy stems from a post by “Kamala HQ,” the official X account of Harris’s campaign, which has been criticized for spreading misinformation.

The post falsely claimed that “Trump operatives,” including Tim Pool, support Project 2025, a plan supposedly aimed at giving Trump “total, unchecked legal power” to persecute political opponents.

The entire Project 2025 controversy is manufactured and completely false.

Tim Pool, known for his commentary on political and social issues, vigorously denied any association with Project 2025 or any intent to harm political adversaries.

He was outraged.

“Kamala Harris is personally trying to get me and Laura Loomer m*rdered with an egregious lie.”

He plans to sue for defamation and threats to his safety.

JUST IN: Tim Pool confirms that he is preparing a lawsuit against the Harris campaign for an “extreme” and “egregious” statement released by Kamala HQ. The Kamala HQ account falsely claimed Pool called for executing people who disagree with Trump. “I am announcing that I have… pic.twitter.com/tyyJ50B6Tf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 3, 2024

THE PROJECT 2025 MANUFACTURED CRISIS

Project 25 was organized by Heritage and included a few former Trump staff members. It has nothing to do with President Trump or Tim Pool. Project 2025 is really not anything to fear. Democrats manufactured a fake Project 2025 for public consumption. They will do anything to win.

It’s a presidential transitional wishlist that they have created before.

On the Heritage website, the authors state:

“The Left has spent millions fearmongering about Project 2025 because they’re terrified of losing their power. And they should be. Project 2025 offers a menu of solutions to the border crisis, inflation, a stagnant economy, and rampant crime. It shows how we can take on China, fix our schools, and support families. But most importantly, it dismantles the unaccountable Deep State, taking power away from Leftist elites and giving it back to the American people and duly-elected President.”

It is not partisan or secret. The goal is to abolish the Deep State and return government to the people.

The Real Policy Recommendations

Secure the Border

Unleash American Energy

De-Weaponize the Federal Government and Dismantle the Deep State

Improve Education

Want to know more? Read it for yourself.

Debunking the Lies

Project 2025 is a plan from Trump: FALSE

Government

Terminate the Constitution: FALSE

Give the Government more power over your daily life: FALSE

Gut democratic checks and balances on presidential power: FALSE

Civil Rights

Ban books and curriculum about slavery: FALSE

Continue to pack the Supreme Court and lower courts with right-wing judges: FALSE

End civil rights: FALSE

End DEI protections in government: TRUE

Promote and expedite capital punishment: TRUE

Military & Veterans

Cut military benefits for veterans and service members including housing, TRICARE, retirement, and secondary education: FALSE

Marriage & Family

End no-fault divorce: FALSE

End “marriage equality”: FALSE

Complete ban on abortions without exceptions: FALSE

Ban contraceptives: FALSE

Ban IVF: FALSE

Condemn single mothers while promoting only “traditional families”: FALSE

Outlaw pornography: TRUE

Health Care

End the Affordable Care Act: FALSE

Raise prescription drug prices: FALSE

Education

End free and discounted school lunch programs: FALSE

Use public, taxpayer money for private religious schools: TRUE

Shut down the Department of Education: TRUE

Economy & Workers

Cut Social Security: FALSE

Eliminate unions and worker protections: FALSE

Raise the retirement age: FALSE

Cut Medicare: FALSE

Immigration

Mass deportation of illegal immigrants: TRUE

Energy & Environment

Deregulate big business and the oil industry: MOSTLY TRUE

Increase Arctic Drilling: TRUE