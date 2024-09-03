Tim Pool Will Sue Kamala’s HQ for Lies About Project 2025

Independent journalist Tim Pool to sue Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. The controversy stems from a post by “Kamala HQ,” the official X account of Harris’s campaign, which has been criticized for spreading misinformation.
The post falsely claimed that “Trump operatives,” including Tim Pool, support Project 2025, a plan supposedly aimed at giving Trump “total, unchecked legal power” to persecute political opponents.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
The entire Project 2025 controversy is manufactured and completely false.
Tim Pool, known for his commentary on political and social issues, vigorously denied any association with Project 2025 or any intent to harm political adversaries.
He was outraged.
“Kamala Harris is personally trying to get me and Laura Loomer m*rdered with an egregious lie.”
He plans to sue for defamation and threats to his safety.
JUST IN: Tim Pool confirms that he is preparing a lawsuit against the Harris campaign for an “extreme” and “egregious” statement released by Kamala HQ.
The Kamala HQ account falsely claimed Pool called for executing people who disagree with Trump.
“I am announcing that I have… pic.twitter.com/tyyJ50B6Tf
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 3, 2024
THE PROJECT 2025 MANUFACTURED CRISIS
Project 25 was organized by Heritage and included a few former Trump staff members. It has nothing to do with President Trump or Tim Pool. Project 2025 is really not anything to fear. Democrats manufactured a fake Project 2025 for public consumption. They will do anything to win.
It’s a presidential transitional wishlist that they have created before.
On the Heritage website, the authors state:
“The Left has spent millions fearmongering about Project 2025 because they’re terrified of losing their power. And they should be. Project 2025 offers a menu of solutions to the border crisis, inflation, a stagnant economy, and rampant crime. It shows how we can take on China, fix our schools, and support families. But most importantly, it dismantles the unaccountable Deep State, taking power away from Leftist elites and giving it back to the American people and duly-elected President.”
It is not partisan or secret. The goal is to abolish the Deep State and return government to the people.
The Real Policy Recommendations
Secure the Border
Unleash American Energy
De-Weaponize the Federal Government and Dismantle the Deep State
Improve Education
Want to know more? Read it for yourself.