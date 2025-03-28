Tim Walz Calls for a Shadow Government

By
M Dowling
-
1
31

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants to create a ‘shadow government’ to operate opposite the elected government. The shadow government would run pressers to provide the left’s information, which would contradict everything the elected government says. He claims it is for transparency.

Someone should tell him we already have a shadow government. It’s called the deep state.

This man is not dealing with a full deck. How does he have an audience at all? His wife is as dumb as he is.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz