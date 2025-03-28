Just the Oil Defeated the UK Without Firing a Shot

The ragtag bunch of purple-haired, nose-ring people who destroy masterpieces, throw milk all over supermarkets, and block roads have won. They defeated the United Kingdom. We’d be in the same place if Kamala had won.

Most societies recognize that people like this must be ignored or imprisoned, but the UK is a failing society.

Just Stop Oil broke the UK without guerilla warfare or any warfare.

The UK is the kingdom that wants to go to war without any means to take it on.

The UK will cancel new oil and gas leases instead of arresting the crackpots. Start trouble, and they cave.

I cannot believe it. They actually just stopped oil https://t.co/lssLk8K1zY — Nikolaj (@nikicaga) March 27, 2025

