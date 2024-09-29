A President Harris Plans to Destroy Blue Collar Automaker Jobs

Last week, Kamala Harris announced that the administration is investing in small- and medium-sized auto manufacturers by giving them some money to expand or retool. It’s a farce, given the fact that they are destroying blue-collar jobs and sending them to China with EV mandates.

“I believe in an economy where everyone has a chance to compete and a chance to succeed. Investing in the ambitions and aspirations of our people is the best way to grow the American economy and the middle class,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. “Yet for far too long, we have seen lack of investment in communities across America and profound obstacles to economic opportunity—including in communities with historic manufacturing expertise such as Detroit. Earlier this year, I was proud to announce new support for small- and medium-sized auto suppliers in Detroit. Today’s announcements build on those investments by making sure our auto supply chains stay here in America, strengthening our economy overall by investing in historically underserved communities, and keeping more auto jobs in Detroit.”

They are giving $1 billion, probably only to minorities, which can’t possibly make up for the loss of jobs from EVs. This administration is a fraud. They lie and obfuscate on everything.

The Daily Caller Foundation Report:

GM announced it will temporarily cut nearly 1,700 factory workers on Saturday as it retrofits its Fairfax, Kansas, factory to manufacture the electric Chevrolet Bolt instead of the gasoline-powered Chevrolet Malibu, joining fellow automaker Stellantis, which revealed plans to lay off 2,450 employees in August as it discontinues the classic version of its Ram-1500 truck in favor of an electrified pickup, according to Bloomberg and a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice. The layoffs are a canary in a coal mine for the blue-collar job losses that the Biden-Harris administration’s EV push will create, as the vehicles require less labor to manufacture and depend more on Chinese parts than their internal combustion engine counterparts, experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The GM layoffs, following the Stellantis layoffs, show that auto jobs are going away to China from the United States,” Diana Furchtgott-Roth, director of the Center for Energy, Climate and Environment at the Heritage Foundation, told the DCNF. “With the [Biden-Harris] administration’s rules for forced renewables and EVs, China is nibbling at the foundations of American prosperity like termites nibble at the foundations of a house.”

Deindustrialization and globalization has led to a massive decline in traditional blue-collar jobs, with blue-collar work falling from 31.2% of total nonfarm employment in 1970 to roughly 13% in 2016, according to the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

China accounts for 41% of the world’s cobalt mining and 28% of the world’s lithium—two of the rare earth minerals essential to manufacturing the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs, according to The New York Times. As a result, China is projected to produce twice as many batteries as every other country combined by 2030, despite the billions in subsidies the Biden-Harris administration has put towards expanding U.S. EV battery production.

If President Kamala gets to ban gas car sales, people must know that gas subsidizes them. The EV electric costs will, of necessity, skyrocket.

A recent study done by the Texas Public Policy Foundation found that “adding the costs of the subsidies to the true cost of fueling an EV would equate to an EV owner paying, wait for it, $17.33 per equivalent gallon of gasoline.

Once gas cars go away, who will subsidize the EVs? No one will be around to pay for them. The peasants won’t have cars, but the self-appointed rulers will have cars. That’s the plan.