Watch SpaceX Astronauts Live

The US astronauts stranded on the International Space Station are home at last — more than nine months after their days-long jaunt into orbit turned into a headline-grabbing space odyssey.
Butch Wilmore, 62, and 59-year-old Suni Williams splashed down off the coast of Tallahassee, Fla., just before 6 p.m. EST Tuesday, concluding a 17-hour return journey from the ISS aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom capsule.
NASA’s Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov were also aboard.
The SpaceX Dragon capsule landed in the Gulf of America after a 17-hour journey back from the International Space Station.
After spending nine months stranded in space, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have safely returned home. pic.twitter.com/PurKqp5u0C
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 18, 2025
