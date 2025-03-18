Watch SpaceX Astronauts Live

The astronauts are about to exit.

The US astronauts stranded on the International Space Station are home at last — more than nine months after their days-long jaunt into orbit turned into a headline-grabbing space odyssey.

Butch Wilmore, 62, and 59-year-old Suni Williams splashed down off the coast of Tallahassee, Fla., just before 6 p.m. EST Tuesday, concluding a 17-hour return journey from the ISS aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom capsule.

NASA’s Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov were also aboard.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule landed in the Gulf of America after a 17-hour journey back from the International Space Station. After spending nine months stranded in space, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have safely returned home. pic.twitter.com/PurKqp5u0C — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 18, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek Name Last name Email