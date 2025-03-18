Watch SpaceX Astronauts Live

By
M Dowling
-
0
20

The astronauts are about to exit.

The US astronauts stranded on the International Space Station are home at last — more than nine months after their days-long jaunt into orbit turned into a headline-grabbing space odyssey.

Butch Wilmore, 62, and 59-year-old Suni Williams splashed down off the coast of Tallahassee, Fla., just before 6 p.m. EST Tuesday, concluding a 17-hour return journey from the ISS aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom capsule.

NASA’s Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov were also aboard.


