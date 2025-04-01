Tim Walz Wants to Be President But He Just Spoke Stupidly Again

In an interview published Monday, Tim Walz told New York Magazine that the Democrat Party is too “timid.” He wants to double down on the very things that got them in the loser’s column.

Listen to the bongos in the clip as the Democrat acts timidly. They are the American Communist symbol dating back to the sixties.

This sums up the pure insanity of the protests against Tesla on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/2EaNGVcgsD — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 30, 2025

Tim Walz Makes A Fool Of Himself – Again

Tim Walz thinks Democrats are cautious and hold back.

“I think we’re cautious by nature,” Walz told the outlet. “And look, I said this, and I told the vice president, I said I know my strengths and weaknesses. I said about 90% of the time, I can be really good, but about 10% of the time, I can be a train wreck because I’m speaking from the heart, like a teacher sitting in a teachers lounge or a laborer sitting at the break table.”

His heart isn’t so great. He wants Tesla destroyed because Elon Musk wants to cut government waste and fraud.

Professor from @FresnoSt California State University Fresno, Katherine Shurik is giving her students extra credit for attending the take down Tesla protest. Your tax dollars are going to leftist professors giving their students extra credit for protesting Tesla. Can we do… pic.twitter.com/mTHDKjaXSb — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) March 30, 2025

He couldn’t believe they didn’t win.

“I thought they would choose the [corrupt] district attorney and the [communist] teacher over the hedge-fund manager [Senator] and the billionaire [former President],” Walz added.

He Wants to Be President

“Well, I won’t critique the campaign,” Walz told the outlet. “They need to do what they need to do, but I don’t think Vice President Harris got to be bold. We were dealing with a short runway. That was that one election. I think it would be foolish for us to take a ton of lessons from that because this has been going on for several cycles, certainly since 2016, that we are really struggling to broaden our appeal and energize folks.”

Walz and Harris have been floated as potential contenders in the 2028 presidential race, while the governor told The New Yorker in a March 2 interview that he’d consider launching a 2028 White House bid if the conditions and his “skill set” were right.

Walz is hosting a tour of town halls targeting voters in red districts across the U.S. He notably claimed during a March 27 town hall event that his party has gotten into its current “mess” because it let Republicans “define the issue” on key policies such as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and [massive unvetted] immigration.

He is going to double down on anti-American DEI.

DEI is illegal immoral unethical and has destroyed workplace integrity pic.twitter.com/SS1bvdcZsh — ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ (@Baklava_USA) February 2, 2025

Walz is a bad person with an evil heart who wants Tesla stock to crash. He wants an American company to go belly-up even though his state’s pension funds are invested in Tesla.

So glad Elon called out Tim Walz. How can anyone that runs for VP be cheering on the demise of an American company? Just proves how Anti-American Walz is! pic.twitter.com/sDewl1QdkL — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) March 29, 2025

Democrats are domestic terrorists.

Leftist protesters shut down access to the Tesla store in Manhattan by laying on the ground outside on March 29. They held up signs urging for Elon Musk to be shot and for more Tesla property to be firebombed. pic.twitter.com/z2ToxWZr8X — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 30, 2025

Democrats are working hard to convince you that they are the party of choice.

Communists think they’ll change people’s minds about Tesla, Pandemics and Climate Change…by Protest Dancing. Lol. pic.twitter.com/OCREf5riEv — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) March 30, 2025

