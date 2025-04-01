Tesla Firebomber Faces 20 Years in a Federal Pen, No Plea Deals

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice filed federal charges against Cooper Frederick for allegedly firebombing a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado. The DoJ seeks a 20-year sentence for domestic terrorism against Tesla properties.

She said there would be no plea deals and justice would be pursued rigorously.

Pam Bondi just filed massive charges against Tesla attacker Cooper Frederick. Frederick firebombed a dealership in Loveland, Colorado, to “protest” Elon Musk. He’ll be facing 20 years in prison at trial. “I’ve made it clear if you take part in the wave of domestic terrorism… pic.twitter.com/JKJ9kHgphJ — George (@BehizyTweets) March 31, 2025

Frederick, a resident of Fort Collins, Colo., allegedly ignited an incendiary device and hurled it at the dealership, narrowly missing several parked vehicles. The device landed between two cars, and created a fire, Loveland police said.

Several people inside the dealership who were cleaning the building were present at the time, police said. However, a quick-thinking officer at the scene extinguished the flames and no one was harmed.

The building and several vehicles were also damaged by rocks, police said.

