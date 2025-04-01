Tesla Firebomber Faces 20 Years in a Federal Pen, No Plea Deals

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Cooper Frederick, 24, will be 44 when he gets out if convicted.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice filed federal charges against Cooper Frederick for allegedly firebombing a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado. The DoJ seeks a 20-year sentence for domestic terrorism against Tesla properties.
She said there would be no plea deals and justice would be pursued rigorously.

Frederick, a resident of Fort Collins, Colo., allegedly ignited an incendiary device and hurled it at the dealership, narrowly missing several parked vehicles. The device landed between two cars, and created a fire, Loveland police said.

Several people inside the dealership who were cleaning the building were present at the time, police said. However, a quick-thinking officer at the scene extinguished the flames and no one was harmed.

The building and several vehicles were also damaged by rocks, police said.

Here he is firebombing:

Who is going to tell her before she firebombs Teslas?

So many mentally ill people thank to communist Democrats:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments