Timeline of The Great Reset, Remaking the World Into a 1984 Dystopia

















There is an excellent timeline of The Great Reset at The Sociables. It’s very informative, complete with videos and links. The following is simply a brief overview of the timeline. It is worthwhile to look at the full article which traces it from The Great Reset’s foundation in 2014 – on, until its present incarnation.

THE GREAT RESET

It’s 2014 and a technocrat Nazi has an idea for a great reset of the world economy. It will work if the entire planet is in on it, Tim Hinchliffe, editor of The Sociables writes. A pandemic could make it happen.

2014 -2017 Convincing the World

“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world to create a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future,” Klaus Schwab, President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) said.

It took Schwab and the Davos elite about six years to watch their great reset ideology grow from a tiny Swiss seed in 2014 to a European super-flower pollinating the entire globe in 2020.

The so-called “great reset” promises to build “a more secure, more equal, and more stable world” if everyone on the planet agrees to “act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions.”

2018 -2019 Simulations

In May 2018, the WEF partnered with Johns Hopkins to simulate a fictitious pandemic titled “Clade X” to show how prepared the world would be in a pandemic. They did it again with Event 201 in October 2019.

They concluded the world wasn’t prepared for a global pandemic. Within months, a real pandemic was declared, one that China knew about months before.

The two scenarios included what is now real life:

Governments implementing lockdowns worldwide

The collapse of many industries

Growing mistrust between governments and citizens

A greater adoption of biometric surveillance technologies

Social media censorship in the name of combating misinformation

The desire to flood communication channels with “authoritative” sources

A global lack of personal protective equipment

The breakdown of international supply chains

Mass unemployment

Rioting in the streets

After the nightmare scenarios had fully materialized by mid-2020, the WEF founder declared “now is the time for a great reset” in June of this year.

Was it excellent forecasting, planning, and modeling on the part of the WEF and partners that Clade X and Event 201 turned out to be so prophetic, or something else?

2020: WEF declares ‘Now is the time for a great reset’

After calling for a great reset in 2014, the Davos crowd repeated the same ideology for a few more years before pivoting towards simulating faux pandemic scenarios.

A few months after the WEF established that nobody was prepared to deal with a coronavirus pandemic, the WHO declared there was a coronavirus pandemic.

All of a sudden! the great reset narrative that the WEF had been nurturing for six years, found a place to pitch its tent in the “new normal” camp.

“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world to create a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future,” Schwab declared on June 3, 2020.

And that’s where we’re at today, Hinchliffe writes:

The Davos elites said they wanted a global reset of the economy many years ago

They role-played what would happen if a pandemic were to occur

And now they’re saying that the great reset ideology is the solution to the pandemic, and it must be enacted quickly

The great reset is a means to an end.

According to Hinchcliffe: Next on the agenda is a complete makeover of society under a technocratic regime of unelected bureaucrats who want to dictate how the world is run from the top down, leveraging invasive technologies to track and trace your every move while censoring and silencing anyone who dares not comply.

ONLY YOU CAN CHANGE THE ENDING.

Nazi-like Klaus is now predicting a cyber pandemic since he wants to ensure his idea of totalitarian world domination.

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, previously predicted a cyber attack that will bring the entire world to a complete halt. He said the Cyber Pandemic will make Covid look like a “small disturbance” in comparison. He is the author of “Covid-19: The Great Reset” pic.twitter.com/8MO4FY6esL — Grant Taylor (@grantltaylor) October 4, 2021

Look at the assault on peoples’ rights around the world and you will see proof of The Great Reset.

The great reset in full affect !! https://t.co/RIRJgHxrbh — 1_lord_lucan (@1ord_lucan) October 10, 2021

Even the manipulated global supply chain disruptions are suspect:

China has purchased major shipping ports around the world in a bid to control the world’s supply chains. The Great Reset = global supply chain disruptions manufactured by blaming “COVID.” https://t.co/CDOWAtMh6n — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) October 9, 2021

And a world at war with forced vaccinations.

WATCH: Large demonstration in Trieste, Italy against vaccine passports, which will become compulsory Oct. 15. Dockworkers are threatening to block the port and Italian unions have called for a general strike across the country. pic.twitter.com/zveVE53pNE — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 2, 2021

Related















