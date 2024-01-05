OPINION

Tina Peters and the Tyranny She Faces

by Joe Fried

A few days ago, Tina Peters tearfully revealed that her husband died after a long and difficult illness. It was just the latest disaster in the life of this brave, 67-year-old lady. In addition to her personal burdens, Peters has been charged with numerous election-related felonies for which she will be tried in a Mesa County courtroom in about a month. Later, I will describe her many “crimes.” For now, however, here is the only crime that really matters: She was a Republican election clerk in a blue state.

As the Mesa County Elections Clerk, Peters knew that workers from the election software and equipment company (yes, that one) would be arriving in May 2021 to perform a computer software upgrade. She also feared that important database files could be damaged by the upgrade, so Peters asked her IT department to back up the database. They didn’t do it, so Peters decided that she would have a copy made before the software technicians arrived.

Months later, images of voting system information appeared on the internet, and Secretary of State Jena Griswold assumed they came from Peters. That assumption was probably accurate because Tina Peters regarded herself as a whistleblower who had uncovered some serious problems with the upgrade process. However, she didn’t understand that there is no such thing as a Republican whistleblower: In the new America, only Democrats can be whistleblowers.

Jeffrey O’Donnell and Walter Daugherity, two outstanding cyber experts, analyzed the database copy made by Peters. That resulted in a devastating 87-page report — one that has never been refuted or even challenged. They discovered that critical log files had been destroyed during the upgrade process, and the file destruction may have violated federal record retention requirements. More disturbing are the findings that arose from the examination of the pre-upgrade database files:

“There was an unauthorized creation of new election databases during early voting in the 2020 General Election on October 21, 2020, followed by the digital reloading of 20,346 ballot records into the new election databases, making the original voter intent recorded from the ballots unknown. In addition, 5,567 ballots in 58 batches did not have their digital records copied to the new database, although the votes from the ballots in those batches were recorded in the Main election database…

The true total vote count in Mesa County, Colorado cannot be accurately calculated for the 2020 General Election or the 2021 Grand Junction Municipal Election from records in the databases of the county’s voting system” (pages 3 and 4 of the report).

Here is what it means: After people had been voting for a few days, someone (or something) deleted the election database and installed a “new” database minus 5,567 ballots. As a result of this activity, none of the original voter intent is known or will ever be known. The very same thing happened a few months later during local elections (Jeffrey O’Donnell video @ 11:50).

Was Secretary Griswold disturbed by the permanent obliteration of county voting records? Not at all. However, she was furious that someone — a Republican no less — had exposed the problem. That was not acceptable.

Daniel Rubinstein: Just another Democrat abusing power

The county District Attorney, Daniel Rubenstein, was also unhappy. In the great tradition of Alvin Bragg, Letitia James, and Fani Willis, Rubinstein showed his supporters that he won’t tolerate Republicans who question — in any manner — Joe Biden’s heroic victory over the Orange Menace.

Of course, Mr. Rubinstein could not dispute or dismiss a single point in the 87-page report issued by O’Donnell and Daugherity. And he even acknowledged that “[f]urther investigation would be required to determine if … election records as required by statute” were gone forever. (Yes, Dan, the records are gone forever.) Nevertheless, Rubinstein decided that Ms. Peters should be rewarded with ten criminal charges — mostly felonies.

Secretary Griswold asked a district court judge to prohibit Peters from overseeing the next two Mesa County elections, and that request was granted. Then, other left-wing bureaucrats joined in the fun:

Heavily armed FBI agents conducted early-morning raids of the homes of Petersand three associates. In one case, a battering ram was used to break in the door. In another case, a teenage daughter was made to stand in her underwear on the front steps of the home. (This sort of raid has become a Merrick Garland trademark.)

After the raids, Tina Peters received death threats, so pillow czar Mike Lindell provided her with security and housing for several weeks. Because of that act of kindness, Peters was charged with an ethics violation (for receiving a gift valued over $65).

Peters was later accused of two more ethics violations related to campaign financing.

Peters was arrested for allegedly taking pictures in the courtroom without permission. To execute the arrest, Peters was followed to a bagel shop where three police officers demanded her iPhone. They then put her in handcuffs. You see, the phone was vital evidence needed to prove that Peters had taken pictures in court.

Because Tina Peters had tried to keep her cell phone from the police, she was charged and convicted of “obstruction of government operations.” (There is a legal lesson in this: When an elderly woman tries to hold onto her cell phone, that is obstruction of government operations. On the other hand, it is not obstruction to pull a fire alarm while the U.S. House of Representatives is voting.)

In August 2023, Tina Peters asked the district attorney if she could have access to her passport for a few hours so that she could enroll in the TSA PreCheck program for airplane travelers. Dan Rubinstein opposed the request because Peters has dangerous associates:

“The defendant’s flight risk has increased as she appears to be increasingly associated with a group who has recently been indicted in Georgia for very similar conduct.”

Who are those criminal associates? They are President Trump and the other 18 defendants charged by Fani Willis.

Much more information can be found in a very good, hour-long movie called Selection Code. It has been censored almost everywhere except on the Gateway Pundit. I highly recommend it. The technical parts (regarding the database) start around 44:30.

In the legacy media, there are many articles about Tina Peters. However, not one has put a spotlight on the heavy-handed tactics used against Peters. Not one has described the astonishing and disturbing results of the database analysis, as performed by O’Donnell and Daugherity.

Welcome to America – 2024.

~~~

Joe Fried is an Ohio-based CPA who has performed and reviewed hundreds of certified financial audits. He is the author of Debunked? And a new book called How Elections Are Stolen. It outlines 23 problems that must be fixed before the 2024 elections. More information can be found at https://joefriedcpa.substack.com/ (Joe’s free Substack account).

