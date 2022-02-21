Bill Maher Torches Gold Medalist Betrayer Eileen Gu

Bill Maher torched American Eileen Gu, who benefitted from America her entire life, but chose to ski for China in the Olympics instead of her own country.

“Is that cool now, to choose to represent a totalitarian police state over America?” Maher asked on his show Friday night.

“And by choosing Team China, Eileen Gu became a living symbol of China’s triumph over the West, which wouldn’t bother me so much if I thought China had triumphed over us in the ways that really matter. But they haven’t,” he added.

Gu received tens of millions of dollars from Chinese companies — 31 million dollars. That was her price to betray her country and support genocidal communists who hope to destroy us.

She should stay in China.

Watch:



Related