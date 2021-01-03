To get rid of Sen Feinstein, Biden will give her husband an ambassadorship

The same people who want a senile hack to serve as president want Dianne Feinstein out, allegedly, because she is forgetful. According to the reports, she agrees to leave the Senate, Biden will give her husband, Richard Blum, an ambassadorship.

Since he and Dianne are in bed with China, he should probably be ambassador to China, but allegedly, he wants France.

The hard-left in California doesn’t see Feinstein as hard-left enough and have wanted her out for a while.

The California Globe states: Under pressure from Minority Leader Charles Schumer, Feinstein recently relinquished her leadership on the Senate Judiciary Committee. It is a role that she relished, but it led to intense criticism from all sides when Feinstein maladroitly procrastinated after Christine Blasey Ford alleged to her that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had assaulted her at a high school party.

That’s key. Democrats wanted her to trash Justice Kavanaugh. When Feinstein hugged Lindsey Graham at the end of the hearing and complimented her, an enormous gasp was heard from the fake news media.

The article also makes a note of her Chinese spy aide of 20 years. Suddenly they care?