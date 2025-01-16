Tom Bessent Knock Downs and Knock Outs

The candidate for Treasury Secretary, Tom Bessent, knocked it out of the park during his Senate confirmation hearing. After a while, Democrats gave up trying to demolish him and left.

SMACKDOWN ALERT. SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS: When so few people [like Elon Musk] have so much money and power, that is an oligarchy? SCOTT BESSENT: I’d note that Biden gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to people who would qualify as oligarchs [like George Soros]. pic.twitter.com/tmsfLvhgU1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 16, 2025

JUST IN: Trump Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent just flipped the script on a Democratic senator trying to false-frame the energy race with China as needing to be ‘environmentally friendly.’ He is spot on here. SENATOR WYDEN: Trump wants to reverse Biden’s clean… pic.twitter.com/vCfei7ZXWe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 16, 2025

BESSENT: “Trump chose me because he believes that I’m the best candidate—not because of my sexual preference, not because treasury secretaries with green eyes do better—and I think it is a tribute to President Trump that he looks at people as people.” pic.twitter.com/7ESl6J21Vk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2025

Encouraging that Sec-designate Bessent will bring and implement a modern outlook to financial crimes and security. Too many politicians have been working with a 20th century outlook which not only hurts digital innovators, but also global security. pic.twitter.com/y0hbaW68q7 — CEDAR Innovation Foundation (@CIFonX) January 16, 2025

President @realDonaldTrump’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent: “On CBDC’s, I see no reason for the U.S. to have a central bank digital currency.” Agreed. Now let’s make sure it’s in law. pic.twitter.com/HaVD9Wjlkc — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) January 16, 2025

Democrats gave up trying to destroy him.

Looks like a bunch of Democrat senators have given up and walked out of Scott Bessent’s confirmation hearing. He’s so thoughtful — and explains complicated concepts so clearly — that they must be afraid that more of his answers to their moronic questions will go viral and turn… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 16, 2025

