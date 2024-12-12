Tom Homan: Cartels, Terrorists, It’s Broken Arrow

Dr. Phil speaks with Tom Homan in the clip below. Mr. Homan is the newly appointed border czar under President Trump. He has extensive experience in law enforcement and immigration enforcement over three decades.

When Biden came into office, he opened the borders and banned the reporting of illegal aliens in the census after Donald Trump tried to allow it.

Illegal immigration will give Democrats the permanent electoral majority. They don’t care about safety.

Broken Arrow

There is no downside to a secure border. The only reason to do it is for power. The United Nations is also behind all of this. The dictator’s club does not have our best interests at heart.

Criminal cartels are in complete control of the borders. They recruit teens to bring in drugs.

However, the biggest threat is terrorism. The Southwest border is a “huge vulnerability.”

As far as the gotaways, there is no fingerprint on them. Terrorists can just come through the border.

Homan wants people to call ICE to tell them about threats.

Amazingly, all the people coming, claiming persecution, march in with the flag of the country that allegedly persecutes them.

Watch:

