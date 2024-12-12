Biden Pardons 1500 Criminals, Hillary Might Get One Soon

Joe Biden on Thursday issued the most sweeping one-day clemency in modern U.S. history by pardoning 39 Americans and commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500 others. This is shortly after he pardoned his son, Hunter, who was convicted of tax evasion, wire fraud, gun charges, and so on.

“As the President has said, the United States is a nation of second chances,” the statement said. “The President recognizes how the clemency power can advance equal justice under law and remedy harms caused by practices of the past.”

“These actions represent the largest single-day grant of clemency in modern history,” the White House said.

The sweeping grant came just 11 days after Biden erased the felony tax and gun convictions of his son Hunter with an unpopular pardon opposed by a majority of Americans, including some prominent Democrats.

Good! They shouldn’t have any problem with Donald Trump pardoning and commuting sentences of J6ers.

Fox Reports

Breaking News: Biden to grant clemency to 1500 people that were placed on home confinement during Covid-19 and pardon 39 individuals convicted of non-violent crimes. This to be one of the largest single day clemency in modern day history pic.twitter.com/TJLhUXneVY — Emoji Queen (@SealySmokey) December 12, 2024

Maybe Hillary Too

Former President Bill Clinton has expressed willingness to discuss a preemptive pardon for his wife, Hillary Clinton.

There are many others in Biden’s corrupt administration or otherwise tied to it who want pardons. The View ‘ladies’ claim Donald Trump has an enemies list. Trump has already said he won’t direct his administration to go after anyone. However, if the DOJ or another agency finds that some have committed crimes, they must investigate.

Bill Clinton says he’s open to talk to Biden about a potential preemptive pardon for Hillary.pic.twitter.com/JovdhZswRU — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 12, 2024

