Tom Homan Hopes Sanctuary Govs, Mayors Don’t Cross the Line

On Greg Kelly’s Newsmax show last night, Tom Homan addressed the Governors and Mayors in sanctuary cities who protect illegal alien criminals. They can refuse to cooperate and defend criminals and even terrorists here illegally. However, Mr. Homan said they cannot get in the way of law enforcement operations.

Kelly used Mayor Wu as one example of resistance to getting criminals and terrorists out of their sanctuaries. Border Czar Homan cited Title 8 United States Code 1324 iii and suggested that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu read it. It says you can’t harbor or conceal illegal aliens from the law. He hopes she doesn’t cross the line.

Fourteen Democrat states will protect illegal alien criminals and terrorists. Mr. Homan has said they have blood on their hands.

Fourteen blue state officials – Democrats – should watch the trial of the remorseless Tren de Aragua member who raped Laken Riley as she fought for her life for 18 minutes.

He finished up by asphyxiating her and bashing her face and skull in with a rock. Police described a horrific sight.

Hey ho. I mean Jo. Have you heard the Laken Riley death tape yet? Fuck right off with your bullshit “concern” about anything happening to our kids. You supported this shit..pic.twitter.com/TfMfC1Zg7J — Ava- I Love My USA! (@WEdwarda) November 17, 2024

Biden-Harris flew murderer/rapist Jose Ibarra into the country. Ibarra then went hunting. He even received benefits from Democrats.

Sad to watch: He came in illegally, we flew him to a destination of his choice, fed him, housed him, and then he took the life of Laken Riley. Now he sits in court while taxpayers pay for his trial. Something needs to change—do you agree? pic.twitter.com/C1BqgW2qHL — Tony Lane (@TonyLaneNV) November 16, 2024

