Biden-Harris & Zelensky Move to Bring US Into Direct War with Russia

Ukraine just launched six long-range missiles into Russia after Putin said it would mean that US/NATO is at war with Russia. It could be the beginning of World War III. Will Donald Trump get into office in time to stop it?

According to Ukrainian state media, these were the first long-range missiles used by the US.

“Indeed, for the first time, ATACMS was used for an attack on the territory of the Russian Federation. The attack was carried out in the Bryansk region; it was successfully hit,” the source said.

This is a serious escalation.

In a statement, Russia’s defense ministry said: “At 3.25 tonight [early Tuesday morning], the enemy struck a facility on the territory of the Bryansk region with six ballistic missiles. According to confirmed reports, US-made ‘ATACMS’ operational-tactical missiles were used.

“As a result of the anti-missile battle, five missiles were shot down and one was damaged. Its fragments fell on the technical territory of a military facility in the Bryansk region, causing a fire, which was promptly extinguished.”

They launched them into a border region, and it comes after Russia loosened the rules for using nuclear weapons.

The Ukrainians will say it is about Kursk, and the weapons are more precise.

Meanwhile, Harris is vacationing in Hawaii on the taxpayer dime, and Biden is wandering in the Brazilian rainforest with his family.

Ukraine launched six US-made long-range missiles into Russia. Most of us knew that the Biden regime would escalate international conflicts, potentially leading us into WW3, following Trump’s victory. Putin don’t nuke Florida or other Red States. We don’t support Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/KFpfgJuFrN — ⚔️ Silent Silas ⚔️ (@RagingKuJo1222) November 19, 2024

Sweden began distributing pamphlets to its citizens on Monday, warning them to prepare for “crisis or war” as the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates significantly.

“If Crisis or War Comes” is the title of the booklet recently issued by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), an updated version of a pamphlet that has been updated by Sweden five times since World War II, and most recently in 2018, according to The Economic Times.

The document describes potential crises Sweden may face, including war, cyber and terror attacks, and natural disasters, and includes tips to stay prepared, such as stocking up on water and non-perishable foods.

All of this is unnecessary.

