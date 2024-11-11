Tom Homan’s Expansive Plan to Secure the US Border

“If you don’t want to help, get the hell all the way because we’re coming.”

Tom Homan will return to the Trump administration to control the border and set up and manage deportations. He was interviewed on Fox News for the first time since the election.

When asked about the process of removal, Mr. Homan said, “I know exactly how to do it. …this is the second time I get out of retirement for this President, and because it matters. And look, I was a border patrol agent. I wore that uniform…and I was an ICE agent. I was the first ICE Director who actually came up through the ranks. So, the 20,000 men and women that worked for me, I didn’t ask them to do anything I didn’t do myself. I was one of them. So look, I know the border, and I know there’s a lot of great patriots.”

He is fearless and says he doesn’t care about the attacks. His family is currently in a secret location because the death threats have started. Mr. Homan also said he is getting thousands of calls from retired agents, retired board members, and retired military who want to volunteer to help this president secure the border.

One Fox host asked about deportations, large-scale worksites, and raids.

Homan said it would be the same but a “hell of a lot more” because of the people Biden let in, violating federal law. They abused parole authority.

“But look, I’ve been clear. President Trump’s been clear. “Public safety threats and national security threats will be the priority” because they pose the most dangerous threat to the country.

“Those that have had due process at great taxpayer expense, and the federal judge says you must go home,” they are going home.

Homan said the worksite operations must return. That is how they caught the sex traffickers, human traffickers, and drugs.

Another priority: this administration has lost over 300,000 children that criminal cartels smuggled in. They can’t find them. “We need to save these children. Some of these children are in forced labor, some of these children are sex trafficked, some of these children are living a life of hell every day.” He said we have to get them back to their families.

The majority of Border Patrol agents make sandwiches, change diapers, make baby formula, and make hospital and airport runs, Homan said. When you take most of the Border Patrol off the border, it becomes a humanitarian crisis. That’s why sex trafficking has increased by 600%. That’s what most affected terrorists across this country. They’ve set a record of losing people on terrorist lists. That’s why you have two million gotaways.

“So I don’t care what anybody’s opinion is,” he asserted.

He noted that the FBI Director agrees that the Southwest border is the biggest national security vulnerability this nation’s ever seen. Wray sees more red flags than have been seen before, and we have to secure the border.

“As far as the people who want to push back on reporting people, what is the option? You have a right to claim asylum. You have a right to see a judge, and we make that happen. But at the end of that due process, the judge says you must go home, and then we have to take them home because if we’re not, what the hell are we doing? If the judge’s order doesn’t mean anything, it can shut down immigration court and take the Border Patrol off the border. There’s no consequences. …But due process doesn’t mean squat. If the final decision of the court isn’t carried out, where’s the option? Let them all stay because if that’s the option you want, you’re never going to fix this on the border because you send a message to the whole world …”

They plan to reinstate the lawsuit against sanctuary cities and pull funds. He has heard Democrat governors say they won’t help. If they can’t get assistance, they will just send double the number of agents.

Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals, he affirmed.

“Do they want a sexual problem in their neighborhood? Do they want someone convicted of DUI 10 times in their neighborhood? Let us protect not only American communities. Let us protect the immigrant community. Who’s a victim of MS-13? If you don’t want to help, get the hell all the way because we’re coming.”

Never forget that Democrats opened the border, formed sanctuary cities, violated federal laws, and allowed sex, human, and drug trafficking. They allowed terrorists to enter the country. They even went to the Darien Gap to open pathways for illegals from Asia, the Middle East, and Haiti. They flew anonymous people in from numerous countries. They gave people here illegally more benefits than citizens get.

