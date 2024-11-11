Stephen Miller Will Serve As Trump’s Deputy Chief of Policy

Donald Trump has named Stephen Miller as his Deputy Chief of Policy. Miller is a long-time adviser and a strict proponent of legal immigration.

As such, the New York Times calls Miller an immigration hardliner.

Vice President JD Vance confirmed the appointment by calling him a “fantastic pick” and congratulating Mr. Miller online.

The New York Times phrases the act of following immigration laws as a move to separate thousands of families. They call all of Stephen Miller’s speeches hard-line.

Stephen Miller served as president of America First Legal and won lawsuits against the ACLU because they were unconstitutional. The ACLU supports open borders since they are still hardcore left.

There is little doubt that the majority of the American people want the border closed and these anonymous people deported. That’s the mandate, and the New York Times must live with it.

The Left has convinced Americans that following immigration law is inhumane and hard-line. Ask Laken Riley’s family if they agree. Ask Biden’s own FBI Director Christopher Wray about all the terrorist red lights going off throughout the nation.

The position is not a cabinet position, and it does not need Senate confirmation.

This is another fantastic pick by the president. Congrats @StephenM! https://t.co/2kQCmbcRy3 — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 11, 2024

